LigaPro: Emelec’s win against Guayaquil City vanishes | National Championship | sports

Emelec missed the win in discounts against Guayaquil City and the match ended in a draw at 2 this Friday night at the George Capwell stadium.

The Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez, from a penalty, put the locals ahead (minute 6), but shortly after the Brazilian Klebinho equalized (10). The Argentine Mauro Quiroga was in charge of scoring the 2-1 for the millionaires (32), who lamented the loss of goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz in the final minutes due to injury. Additions were at stake when Ramón from Rio de Janeiro beat newly admitted Adrián Bone (90+6).

Ismael Rescalvo’s team reached seven points at the top of the championship standings, whose third day (first round) will continue until Monday.

match development

The emotions did not wait in the Capwell. It was barely the fifth minute of the game when Rodríguez took a free kick from the left that was found on the way with the open arms of Flavio Caicedo, who was on the barrier inside the area. Referee Guillermo Guerrero decreed the maximum penalty and the Uruguayan captain of the blues himself took the penalty towards the center and the ball rested in the nets, with Gonzalo Valle playing to one side.

It didn’t take long for City to get back into the game. A combination of Julio Villalba, from the right, with Klebinho (Kléber Augusto Caetano Leite Filho) ended with the fast Brazilian attacker in the area, releasing a shot from close range that beat Ortiz. The millionaire goalkeeper was undefeated in the season.

The cast of the Spanish Rescalvo insisted to tip the balance back to their side. He tried three times in a period of six minutes, but neither Alexis Zapata (minutes 18 and 23) nor Jeison Chalá (24) had an aim, in addition to meeting goalkeeper Valle, who appeared in the last game against the Catholic University of Quito.

He did not resist much more the visit, that also little or nothing attacked. After half an hour of play, Rodríguez took a free kick from the right that found the Argentine Mauro Quiroga without problems. The tall center forward beat Miguel Parrales by air, lukewarm in marking, and headed to inflate the nets.

Quiroga himself could have signed his double later, but he sent the ball to the general after using a pass from Bryan Carabalíwho had beaten his rivals with skill and power (minute 35) in the area.

In the complement, Klebinho once again offered a show when he left Bruno Pittón on the ground on the right wing, before passing to Parrales, who finished off. The ball, however, found Ortiz well placed in his goal to block (49 minutes).

Romario Caicedo had the third for Emelec at his feet, but he missed a cross after using a filtered pass from Dixon Arroyo. The midfielder had recovered the ball and intended to dress as an assistant (52 minutes).

Chalá was encouraged by the right at top speed and, in a kind of center, the ball came so close to Valle’s goal that it hit the crossbar before going out through the final line (minute 72).

Emelec lamented the loss of goalkeeper Ortiz, injured after a goal kick, with ten minutes to go. It would be a sprain, as reported in GolTV.

Adrián Bone entered the local cast, but could not prevent the Brazilian Ramón de Araújo Siqueira from making it 2-2 in the sixth minute of addition with a shot from outside the area.

