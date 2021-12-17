LIGHT: “Almost epic conference by Mourinho”

“I don’t see many chances for Roma” opens like this Mario Mattioli approaching Atalanta-Rome, scheduled for tomorrow at 15. “Gasperini’s team has been superior, for some years already” He says Giorgio De Angelis. “On paper, Roma don’t have the means to put Atalanta in difficulty” increases the dose Furio Focolari.

“You cannot start defeated at the start, there are three results available and in case of victory Roma would open a new chapter of this championship”, the opinion of Max Light.

The pressure will be more on Atalanta than on Roma, for the first time they can feel themselves running for the Scudetto. I hope this brings them some downside, as they are currently a war machine (PIERO TORRI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

At this moment Mourinho is not only the image man, but also the nerve center of the new strengthening plan. It is not Roma who decide what Mourinho must do, but the coach who must determine what Roma can do (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Mourinho cannot do everything in Rome, a strong manager must be taken. Roma must reach the Champions League and win a trophy. In the Italian Cup there is Lecce and he can go on, in the Conference I don’t think there are teams that are so complicated to beat. The climb to reach the Champions League is the most delicate goal to achieve, the rest does not seem so impossible to me if the players put their will and desire to move forward (GIANLUCA LENGUA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

I am not passionate about the Conference League at all, if Roma were to win it it would be of very low value. If, on the other hand, he were to win the Italian Cup, he would have a much higher value. The Conference seems to me a very melancholy cup (ALESSANDRO VOCALELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Gasperini has filled Roma with niceties, but he knows what he wants and what the fate of the match will be … (FRANCO MELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

I think that with Atalanta you have to try to win and not to draw: it is much more difficult to draw than to win, if you play for an equal you have to keep the ball and in the long run it gets caught. A good team like Roma, which has 4-5 very strong individuals especially in attack and is good with the ball and less when the others have it, must make the most of the moment in which they have the ball. People like Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo, Veretout can hurt Atalanta (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Important, almost epic press conference by Mourinho: he instilled an incredible energy in the whole environment in view of tomorrow’s challenge. A balmy press conference, because I think he rightly wanted to restore oxygen to a supporters who do not deserve a season of absolute anonymity. You cannot start defeated at the start, there are three results available and in case of victory Roma would open a new chapter of this championship. Those who think that Mou will leave Rome resign: the Special One is falling in love

of the capital and wants to build a winning Rome (MAX LIGHT, Retesport, 104.2)

Mourinho did well to charge everyone in view of tomorrow’s match: in this historical moment we are about to lose in Bergamo for anyone, but football often gives surprise results. It will take intensity, courage and a good dose of luck, but in Bergamo City or Real Madrid are not playing. Mourinho’s latest press conferences really know about programming: the communicative tenor and content of some statements has changed. The feeling is that he has received full reassurance on building a stronger Rome and that matters most of all (CHECCO ODDO CASANO, Retesport, 104.2)

Atalanta attacks you, but also gives you opportunities. Have you seen the bench of Gasperini’s team? It is a strong team, very strong, and if you catch it in the day you just have to make the sign of the cross. We hope that Roma are on the same day and that they are not inspired, because it happens and Villarreal has shown it. I rely on the law of large numbers (ALESSIO NARDO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Roma must not play as they did against Inter, it will take a lot more attention, as did Villarreal. Between saying and doing then there is a lot of stuff in between. Roma must not concede and must be ready to restart: there are already too many things that the team does not know how to do in full, but if a victory comes it would be a turning point. Atalanta are now doing things of a higher level (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

At this moment, a negative day for Atalanta and a brilliant day for all the Giallorossi would be needed for a Roma victory in Bergamo. I don’t see many chances for Roma (MARIO MATTIOLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

For Roma, every game is a new exam, but it is also an opportunity, because on the bench there is Mourinho, who brings with him a credit that others do not have. Fonseca might have risked the job, surely Mourinho no, there is confidence in his work in any case (TONY DAMASCELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

The Salernitana case is absurd, we need to start enforcing the rules, first of all out of respect for the fans. We need a clear decision by the Federation, the logic of TV rights cannot always win, the credibility of Italian football is at stake. Atalanta-Roma will be very tough for the Giallorossi, because Gasperini’s team has been superior for some years (GIORGIO DE ANGELIS, PlayRoma)

Roma in Bergamo want to show that they can heal from travel sickness. For the Giallorossi it is an important match for the future, because with a victory the chances of European qualification would be very high (XAVIER JACOBELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

On paper, Roma does not have the means to put Atalanta in difficulty, given that among the top 7 they are last for detachment in the big matches against the big ones. Abraham and Zaniolo are strong, but the problem is the context. In Rome we were convinced that everything would be easy thanks to the arrival of a great coach, but that’s not the case. The Giallorossi are not giving everything they can give (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Salernitana case? These things only happen in Italy. Tomorrow I expect a very difficult game, it will be essential to enter with the right attitude (MAX PALOMBELLA, PlayRoma)

The starting budget for the market is zero, the ceiling is 30 based on the sales you can make. Grillitsch? It’s a Grenier tap … ideas are lacking, before money (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Favorite Atalanta, he is stronger and objectively he is much better, we must not underestimate the absence of Pellegrini. Beating the Giallorossi, however, is not obvious, so it will be a real match. In my opinion, Roma feel smaller than they are and the coach is also responsible for this (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I don’t change my mind, to make a great Rome it takes 2-300 million investments in multiple market sessions. Compared to the initial framework we are moving away from the objective, which is why I say that this season risks being useless (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)