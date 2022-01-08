LIGHT: “Dejected and resigned by the umpteenth arbitration slaughter”

The defeat remedied in the home of the Milan ignites the debates between referee controversies and criticisms of the performance of the Rome, now tied with Fiorentina, compared to which he has one more game, however, and Lazio. “From Roma-Udinese onwards we saw incredible referees, we need to shed light on the protocol” He says Max Palombella. Ubaldo Righetti, instead, it is expressed like this: “It’s a nervous team, that plays badly, devoid of ideas. I’m sorry because with Mourinho I thought I saw something different, at least of hiding the problems of a team on an individual level. And instead I think he highlights them with this guy. game “.

“Where is Mourinho’s added value?”he asks himself Tony Damascelli.

The championship has issued a formal sentence that is not at all final. As far as the technical question is concerned, the sentence is final: this Roma is a team that cannot think not of entering the Champions League, but of concretely fighting to enter the Champions League. It is a team that is too unreliable and with too many misunderstandings, children of an incomplete construction and with some errors, and those are there (FEDERICO NISII, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

In these six months, not only have Roma not played well, but they have not progressed: we do not see a game path, an idea. Yesterday I do not accept the lack of courage in a match that could have given another dimension to the Utopias of Roma qualifying for the Champions League (PIERO TORRI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Sergio Oliveira is a temperamental player, he is not a director, but he is a number 8. He is useful to any team and certainly to a team as Mourinho understands it. Roma are a team that makes a huge effort to improve and it’s strange. She’s suffocated, she’s constantly changing the way she plays, and there isn’t a player who has improved since last year (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I am disheartened and resigned in the face of yet another arbitration havoc seen

last night: it is quite clear that there is a pre-established plan to bring

at the top some companies and sink Rome. There is no technical or tactical plan to discuss, market strategies or structural problems to analyze, in the presence of the disgusting referee direction of the Chiffi-Aureliano duo, which is added to other shameful matches completely upset by the horrors of arbitration against Rome. We are facing an unfortunate alteration in the regularity of the races (MAX LIGHT, Retesport, 104.2)

Where is Mourinho’s added value? We can’t always talk about referees … (TONY DAMASCELLI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

The only irreplaceable player in Roma’s midfield is Cristante, I don’t understand why Mourinho put him out yesterday by deploying Veretout in a role that wasn’t his. I also didn’t get the replacement of Abraham at 2-1 (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

I don’t see Roma well trained, I don’t understand where we can see them. The team is missing, the whole is missing. It is not true that Roma lack so many things because when they have the ball and when they start again they are beautiful. Milan is an important team, there is no doubt. But it’s time to ask yourself a question: whether she is well trained or not. Individually they are important players and I don’t find them so scarce, but they seem to me to have become scarcer (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Roma are doing worse than last year. The Giallorossi have lost 8 games, almost half of those played. Is this squad so bad that it gets kicked by a decimated Milan? This team has no way of being on the pitch (LUIGI FERRAJOLO, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

I do not find yesterday’s episodes in Milan-Rome so scandalous, they are episodes at the limit but we cannot speak of clear referee errors (ALESSANDRO VOCALELLI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

All who take it out on the referees. But tell Abraham not to take it with the hand, do me the favor. Roma played a bad game, in flashes. At the level of game organization, Pioli wrapped it in Mourinho (NANDO BEARS, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Chiffi’s work is insufficient, but Roma have been grabbing and inconclusive (XAVIER JACOBELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Mourinho should ask himself why Roma play without a criterion (FRANCESCO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Roma has done everything wrong that was possible to go wrong. But I will continue to wonder how Aureliano managed to recall the referee for Abraham’s touch of the hand, and how Chiffi managed to award the penalty (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

In my opinion, the penalty for Milan was there and does not affect the game. But where the hell were Roma until the 40th minute? Could it be said in mid-season that 13 million is too much for Vina? That Shomurodov is not worth 17.5 million … (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

In some moments the referee did not seem to me well predisposed towards Roma, but Mourinho must ask himself about this Moscow team (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

If I had to give a vote to the first 20 matches of Roma it would be absolutely insufficient, a 4. Roma bores me, I see the games for work, not for fun (NINO SANTARELLI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

There is no doubt that Roma played at low levels. As well as that some decisions have been made a bit for the hair and that there is confusion about how to apply the Var (MARIO MATTIOLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

It is a nervous team, which plays badly, devoid of ideas. I’m sorry because with Mourinho I thought I was seeing something different, at least of hiding the problems of a team on an individual level. And instead I think it highlights them with this type of game (UBALDO RIGHETTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Net of the referee episodes, you lost the game the same yesterday. If you spend your time talking about the market and then what arrives is what we are seeing, it is normal for someone like Mourinho to be demoralized (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Mourinho is trying, unsuccessfully so far, to remove that dark evil that we have known for years in Trigoria: the drop in tension. If someone had told me in August that Roma would be seventh at this point, I would have laughed (PAOLO ASSOGNA, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

There is an absolute need for two midfielders. Yesterday the balance was totally missing, giving up Cristante was a huge strategic mistake (GIORGIO DE ANGELIS, PlayRoma)

Mourinho has almost reached a moment of resignation: today you have to be careful not to end up behind Fiorentina and Lazio (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

From Roma-Udinese onwards we saw incredible arbitrage, we need to shed light on the protocol. Roma today have no goals. Putting Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan together was a mistake, Cristante is currently fundamental (MAX PALOMBELLA, PlayRoma)

This is one of the ugliest Rome of the last 10 years or so. It seems like a team that pretends to be bad but in reality it is not. At this moment it can be said that the Friedkin’s work up to now is quite ridiculous, Pallotta was a disgrace and we put it aside for good, but this new era of Rome for now is truly incommentable, then if we start to buy and things they will change we will say it as we always have (MARIO CORSI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

I’m afraid that Bergamo was just an illusion. The match against Sampdoria complicated things dramatically. I do not see a purchase that can make you significantly reverse the course (MARCO ANDREOLI, PlayRoma)