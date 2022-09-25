Light dinners and foods to avoid at night

“Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper”. This old saying sums up how meals should be during the day. In the age of information there will be those who do not agree, there are even studies that corroborate the contrary. In the end it depends on each one. The body is wise, we just have to learn to listen to the signals it sends us. Even so, there are certain foods that it is better not to eat for dinnerespecially if our goal is to lose weight or improve health.

When thinking about what to have for dinner, it is best to bet on good quality products with high nutritional density and that allow easy digestion to avoid feeling bad during the night. Here is a list of six foods that we should avoid consuming during the last meal of the day.

1

sugary cereals

Any food with sugar should be avoided at night. According to the European Sleep Institute, it states that people who consume large amounts of sugars have a shorter deep sleep. Every time we consume something sweet, sugar inhibits the activity of a hormone called orexin, which, within its functions, regulates insomnia. Therefore, if these levels are reduced, sleep disturbances appear. This does not mean that we cannot consume any cereal at night. Oatmeal as such can be an excellent option.

two

Chocolate

Although chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa is considered a good food to include in our diet, it is not optimal to consume at dinner. This product has in its interior an alkaloid analogous to caffeine. In fact, these types of compounds are the basis of drugs such as cocaine and morphine. This could negatively influence the night’s rest when it is introduced into the body near the hours of sleep. It is best to consume it during the morning or mid-afternoon.

3

Legumes

Chickpeas, lentils, beans… Legumes are considered very healthy foods. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the consumption of legumes to reduce the risk of diseases associated with food such as type 2 diabetes or obesity. In addition, they provide proteins, carbohydrates, fiber and various micronutrients. Even so, their digestion is not easy and there are people who produce gases derived from the fermentation of the fibers they contain. This in the middle of the night can translate into problems with rest.

4

spicy foods

Research published in the journal International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition evidence that spicy food promotes weight loss as it activates the metabolism and increases body temperature, which has a positive impact on daily energy expenditure. However, we must not forget that spicy products tend to cause a little heavier digestion. For this reason it is not optimal to dine on spicy foods.

5

cruciferous

Cruciferous vegetables are recommended in almost any diet for their ability to control inflammation and oxidation levels in the body. They could even reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer, as confirmed by a study published in the journal Journal of Medicinal Food. However, they are products that have a lot of fiber inside, so they often ferment in the intestine and increase gas production. After all, at dinner you have to prioritize easily digestible foods to guarantee a subsequent sleep with the minimum number of possible interruptions.





