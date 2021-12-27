Light legs and warm feet thanks to this cold-proof footbath that would help circulation and fatigue

In times like this, many will have experienced some moments of fatigue due to work and stress. Especially when we find ourselves working many consecutive hours standing or running left and right all day.

Feeling your legs like boulders and having swollen and sore feet can be the consequences. We can’t wait to go home and literally throw ourselves on the sofa with the plaid, a nice hot chocolate, a good book and a burning fireplace. Too bad, however, that all this also gets cold feet!

Cold feet, in fact, can be caused not only by cold, but also by a reduction in blood flow. Sometimes this “symptom” is harmless and underestimated, but if this is accompanied by other symptoms, such as other cold parts of the body and the presence of throbbing and tingling, it could be a disorder called Raynaud’s as Humanitas claims.

We therefore recommend that you contact your doctor if these symptoms persist over time and are accompanied by other symptoms. In any case, it often happens to have cold feet caused by the humidity of the house, so if there are no other suspicious symptoms, this should not cause particular concern.

If we are looking for something that can come in handy in case of tired legs and cold feet, natural remedies can be for us. We will have light legs and warm feet thanks to this cold-proof foot bath that would help circulation and fatigue.

Regenerating effect

The foot bath is a completely natural solution, which is an excellent relaxation tool. It is good for the body and mind and there is nothing more relaxing than when we dip our feet and feel a shiver down our spine.

The sensation of heat, which pervades the body, causes it to free the mind as well and has almost the same effect as a spa. If we want light legs, reducing swelling, heaviness and fatigue, and at the same time warming cold feet, here’s how to proceed.

Take a large basin and add hot water, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, a tablespoon of coarse salt, 20 drops of eucalyptus essential oil, which contains rutin which would improve blood circulation, and 20 drops of peppermint essential oil. .

These two herbs, in fact, would help to improve microcirculation by favoring the influx also in the extremities of the body, such as the feet. The oils can be purchased in pharmacies, supermarkets and herbalists. After taking the foot bath, we recommend that you dry your feet well and put on the warmest accessory that will warm us up on sweet winter days.