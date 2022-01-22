LIGHT: “Mourinho is the greatest reassurance for the Roma fans”

There Rome wins 3-1 against Lecce in the Italian Cup, after the difficulties of the first half, and there is no lack of criticism of the work of the team and of Mourinho along the radio frequencies. “What has the coach given to this team, besides the controversy? I wonder if it is not the case that Roma should reflect on the opportunity to continue with him”He says Stefano Agresti. “I am amazed by Mourinho’s attitude, I do not understand the rationale for the constant criticism of the team “, adds Xavier Jacobelli.

“Veretout is a raider, he cannot play in front of the defense. Sergio Oliveira is the best shot of the market in January”, concludes on individuals Iacopo Savelli.

Francesco Balzani criticized the first portion of the game played by the Giallorossi in yesterday’s match against Lecce: “Yesterday’s first half is perhaps the worst for Roma in a year in which we have seen so many”. Also to Luigi Ferrajolo did not like: “Horrible”. Roberto Maida spoke about the performance of some players: “There is a decline in the form of some players and others, Mourinho is probably right, they are not up to a great Roma”.

_____

This and much more in “Maximum Listening”section de LAROMA24.IT edited by the editorial staff. A walk among the most important radio programs in the capital. Enjoy the reading.

_____

I felt a strong emotion in hearing Mourinho after yesterday’s challenge affirm that he feels more and more involved in the Giallorossi project. Without the Special One at the end of this season there would be no light, but the beginning of a new tunnel. His presence is the greatest reassurance for the Giallorossi fans on the possibility of building a finally competitive Rome (MAX LIGHT, Retesport, 104.2)

After an ignoble first half from all points of view, Roma decided to take the field and easily overcome the fifth force of the Serie B championship. people miss passes at three meters, smooth the ball, kick out of the stadium from the edge of the area. We have to raise the level, there is no other way (CHECCO ODDO CASANO, Retesport, 104.2)

Rome-Lecce? On the positive side there is the passage of the round and yet another excellent performance by Abraham, a great center forward who is scoring one goal per game. Zaniolo? He doesn’t play soccer … (FABIO PETRUZZI, Retesport, 104.2)

Perez was unacceptable yesterday. I have seen things that are not seen even in the parish, there are disgraces on a technical level that are more and more frequent. There can be no fluidity in the game if the basics of football such as stops are wrong. Veretout worries me, he is in a moment of embarrassing mediocrity. Perez is Catalan Iturbe (FEDERICO NISII, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)

We do not perceive the statistical dominance of the second half because we are too focused on seeing the wrong decisions of the Roma players, Lecce made a shot on goal and a goal. Technically there was a disarming mediocrity yesterday. Zaniolo was poisoned, he broke the game (GUGLIELMO TIMPANO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Yesterday Carles Perez did everything to be put back on the bench for another month. I thought he could make Zaniolo’s reserve, but instead we are on the level of an unthinkable player. Putting Felix on the field sometimes seemed like a provocation from Mourinho (FILIPPO BIAFORA, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

_____

Yesterday’s first half is perhaps the worst of Roma in a year in which we have seen so many. From today’s team I have 4-5 players, if I want a Roma equal to Mourinho. We also saw it yesterday: there were owners who were unable to make passes at 2 meters. If you play like yesterday with Empoli, you don’t win. Each game becomes a prayer (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Roma in the first half of yesterday take 4 against Inter at San Siro. Mourinho is not faultless, Roma don’t have a game and the coach has to give it to him. But I don’t put him in the dock because he has a high standard and for a team like this almost all the players in this squad are inadequate, except 3-4 (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Yesterday I voted 6- to Roma: the first half was horrible, the second good also because players who were quite important for the team entered. I liked Abraham, while Zaniolo halfway. Felix is ​​busy and generous, but in the area he is immature (LUIGI FERRAJOLO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Mediocre game, if not horrible, and not just because of the second lines. Veretout is no second line and right now looks like the poor twin brother. Ibanez is no longer the player seen this fall. There is a deterioration in the form of some players and others, Mourinho is probably right, are not up to a great Roma. The real problem is the system: this team is unable to express a choral game. Lecce plays better than Roma and has a game identity even with 6 reserves like yesterday (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

We have to ask ourselves what the cure is, because we all understand the diagnosis. There is no approach in many games, and yesterday you recover because you have the quality of the changes but with other teams you do not recover if you start so badly, and the management of the result. It is a team that is not yet mentally strong as Mourinho would like and how it should be to go from good to great team. It is the key step (EATING ANGEL, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Mourinho is very good at commenting, criticizing, self-criticizing even in a severe way but we always remain there: on the pitch we see nothing that can be traced back to the technician’s ability to tie up the departments and make them unpredictable too (FRANCO MELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Sadly ordinary Roma match with an opponent who came here thinking about the championship. On Zaniolo I hear positive votes, but for me if one plays alone it can never be positive. Zaniolo is the image of Roma’s non-game: he takes the ball, takes 40 meters using a superior quality, shoots once, twice, three times but it is no way to play football. It’s not just his fault (ALESSANDRO VOCALELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Abraham, regardless of goals, is an important player for how he moves and how he plays (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

If there hadn’t been a totally invented expulsion by the referee, Roma would have had a hard time winning. Did we see what Mourinho’s team did in the first half? I am very disappointed with Rome. It is now quite evident: Mourinho is not happy here (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Roma is too subdued. If Veretout is like that, you’d better play someone else. Same thing for Ibanez, or the full backs who always give the ball back. You have 4-5 players who give you guarantees, others who don’t give you guarantees. Without the first hurried warning to Gargiulo, Mourinho’s team would have struggled. If you play like this in Empoli take the embarkation (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I think Mourinho is losing his sense of modesty: if you believe that Veretout and Carles Perez cannot play against Lecce’s reserves … He is becoming offensive towards his players. What has the coach given to this team, besides the controversy? I wonder if it is not the case that Roma reflect on the opportunity to continue with him (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

We need to understand what we are asking of Roma: Mourinho cannot be evaluated for the game. Kumbulla has improved a lot, he has gained confidence. Winning a cup this year would be a great achievement. Mourinho has recorded on Pellegrini, for the rest the best are the players purchased in the summer and in January. Roma are not a poor team. Sunday won’t be easy (MAX PALOMBELLA, PlayRoma)

I think Roma need encouragement from their coach right now and not criticism. I am amazed by Mourinho’s attitude, I do not understand the ratio of the constant criticism of the team (XAVIER JACOBELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Roma play badly and struggle to score even against weak teams, but the coach also has his responsibilities. We expect something more from the coach. It is always difficult to score goals. In my opinion also the fact that Mourinho every time he goes to the press conference says that his players are scarce tends to tire the players themselves (NANDO BEARS, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Roma won with Lecce bis. The Apulians play organized football, Roma play individual football. If every game a different player makes a mistake, the fault must also lie with Mourinho. We cannot passively wait for better players to arrive, in the meantime we need to achieve results. Champions don’t come to play the Conference League. Veretout is a raider, he cannot play in front of the defense. Sergio Oliveira is the best hit of the January market (IACOPO SAVELLI, PlayRoma)

If to make an important operation for someone like Kamara or Ndombele, Roma had to sacrifice Veretout, for me it would be something plausible (JACOPO PALIZZI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

At this moment it would be advisable for the owners to take a position and explain that a different path has been undertaken than in the past, in which there is a tendency to gradually strengthen a team without having the red herring of some good result. Let’s make Mourinho work. Yesterday I heard whistles after 20 minutes (MARIO MATTIOLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Roma play badly and have personality problems: there is a need for a leader for each department. I was expecting a different summer market. Villar was fine in this midfield, but the team needs to be completely revolutionized. This summer I would sell both Ibanez and Smalling. Roma is a technically and psychologically poor team (GABRIELE ZIANTONI, PlayRoma)