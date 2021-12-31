Lighten the heaviness in your stomach with a herbal tea based on sage, lemon and rosemary

Heartburn and heaviness in the stomach, digestive difficulties, abdominal bloating, acidity and often even a little nausea. It is the price to pay after a more abundant lunch or dinner than usual, with dishes rich in sauces and fatty foods accompanied by wine and alcohol in large quantities. “Sometimes to overcome these problems it is enough to sip a digestive herbal tea prepared with readily available ingredients immediately after the meal”, interviews the pharmacist Giovanni Vingiani. «The procedure is very simple: heat a cup of water, leave it to infuse three sage leaves, a sprig of rosmarinoe two slices of lemon. Alternatively we can pour the juice of half a lemon ». This herbal tea “unlocks” the bite left on the stomach and gives immediate relief.

Alternatively, digestive enzymes with plant extracts, citrates and carbonates

“However, if the abdominal and stomach swelling and heaviness persist, or if the ingredients for the herbal tea are missing, to get relief you can take over-the-counter antacid drugs and a balanced mix of digestive enzymes, from plant extracts (for example artichoke and fennel), and di citrates and carbonates which help normalize digestive processes », continues the expert. However, it is always better to ask your trusted pharmacist for advice in order to keep these products at hand, which are available in practical sachets of granules to be dissolved in a little water and drink as needed, even shortly after a meal.

Belladonna and papaverine hydrochloride for stomach ache

«In the presence of abdominal pain they are also indicated tablets based on belladonna and papaverine hydrochloride for the assumption of which, especially when you are following therapies with other drugs, it is always necessary to discuss with the pharmacist or with your doctor to avoid unwanted effects », adds Vingiani. «The same is true for tablets or effervescent granules to be dissolved in water or suppositories based on donperidone, useful if nausea is associated with heaviness in the stomach. When in the days following the binge, even if you followed a light diet and took the most suitable over-the-counter products, the nausea and digestive problems after eating do not resolve, it is good to contact the family doctor who will provide to carry out more in-depth investigations and examinations “, concludes the pharmacist.

Read also …