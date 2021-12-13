Lighthouse of the Guardia di Finanza on the disposals of Pjanic and Chiesa, Ramadani and Chiodi under investigation – Chronicle

The financiers of the special currency police unit of the Milan finance police, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, are carrying out searches in the context of a new Milanese investigation on the transfer market. There are also eleven requests for delivery of documents, including IT, compared to as many clubs including Juventus, Turin, Milan, Inter, Verona, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Naples and Frosinone.

The Finance Police, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, went to the offices of various clubs – which are not under investigation – to acquire the documentation on many trading operations managed by Fali Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi, including according to what we learn the one that brought Miralem Pjanic from Juve to Barcelona and the passage of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus. Ramadani is also the agent of the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and of the Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

Today’s operation of the Fiamme Gialle was announced by the acting Attorney of the Republic of Milan Riccado Targetti. From what has become known, the investigators and investigators are targeting the activities of Ramadami, the Albanian prosecutor number one of the Irish agency Lian Sports Group, who, with the collaboration of Pietro Chiodi, owner of Soccer Management and now being searched, would carry out economic activities in Italy “subtracting the relative proceeds from taxation”.

The proceeds would be hidden “by transit on banking relationships in the name of foreign companies attributable to him “. The investigative activities in progress aim at acquiring documentation relating to the economic-financial relationships maintained by the sports agents in question with the 11 professional football clubs, unlike the two prosecutors not registered in the register of suspects, where they are documents necessary for the investigation of the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi and the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli have been acquired. Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Sardinia and Campania.