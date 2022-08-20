Lightning kills a woman when she was picking up her son from school

The moment lightning strikes a man in the US 1:11

(CNN) — A woman was killed by lightning Thursday as she was picking up her son from a school in central Florida, police said.

The lightning also struck the boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, about 15 miles north of Orlando, as children were leaving.

“Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures,” Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

The district said there are additional counselors on campus to support students and staff.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims.

This month, three people were killed and another was injured by a lightning strike in front of the White House.

The Florida woman became the 14th person to be killed by lightning this year in the United States, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

Over the past 10 years, the United States has had an average of 23 lightning deaths a year, according to the council.