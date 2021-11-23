Sports

lightning return to the city for the Azzurri. Spalletti could make a mini-turnover

Spartak-Napoli, CorSport: lightning return to the city for the Azzurri. Spalletti could make a mini-turnover

Napoli will play an important qualifying piece tomorrow.

Naples football – It will be a Napoli in full emergency against Spartak Moscow. Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport tries to sketch out some training choices for Luciano Spalletti.

Spartak-Napoli, Spalletti’s choices

“Since” complaining is unlucky “, Spalletti took Napoli, kept it with him for a while, and then he clearly decided to postpone the choices he will have in mind but do not reveal themselves, not before finishing this morning which will apply above all to Malcuit (out of October 10), Elmas and Lobotka, suspected for a starting shirt: in Moscow it is better to stay right there and then leave in the early afternoon, immediately after the press conference, and return already in the evening To start thinking about Lazio, but first it is forbidden to get distracted and ignore Spartak Moscow: special match, qualification to the next round can be valid and even fix a mortgage on first place, which would avoid the play-off with those relegated from the Champions League “.

Source link

