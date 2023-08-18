Lightning Weddings | Lightning Weddings: From Britney Spears’s 55 Hours to Pedro J. After living together for 3 months with Agatha
In this celebrity world Sometimes marriages last less than a diet. Express couplets, ‘here I hold you, here I marry you in Las Vegas’, abound in the famous ones of coated paper., There are people who split months after saying ‘yes, I do’, but there are others who don’t even go beyond the honeymoon. they are very common in hollywood, where reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, and could be the plot of a movie without a happy ending. but we also have shining example on the national scene,
we review Seven of the shortest celebrity unionsthat lasts Between 55 hours and less than one calendar,
Britney Spears & Jason Alexander: 55 Hours
After being freed from the unjust guardianship imposed on her by her father for nearly three decades, Britney Spears She is married to her personal trainer, model and aspiring actor Sam Asgari. 14 months married, Earlier they were married from 2004 to 2007 kevin federlineOne of the dancers in her choir, and the father of her two children, Jaden and Sean, And, before that, when she was 22, she married a childhood friend, jason alexander, This was after a crazy night of fun and lots of alcohol in Las Vegas. They didn’t even last three days! Alexander was the man who tried to disrupt the pop princess’ latest wedding, breaking into her home with a knife and intending to broadcast the event on Instagram. They arrested him and sentenced him with a restraining order.
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: 108 Days
After two years of courtship, Nicolas Cage and the missing daughter of the King of the Rock, Lisa Marie Presley, They were married in Hawaii in 2002, but barely they were together for 108 days, Although she previously explained that they “never” should have married, years later she gave a different version: “He called me to say he was sorry, he wished he hadn’t done it… and things like that. All you can do is ‘Don’t be angry, call me after four days and hope that everything will be fine again.”The Search’ actor reiterated Another fleeting marriage in 2019When? Married, Drunk, and in Las Vegas, with makeup artist Erika Koike. The pantomime went on for four days.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: 8 months
Shakira isn’t the only one who throws frogs at her ex-boyfriend (Gérard Piquet) in her songs and incidentally cashes in on his misery. singer Miley Cyrus had a bad relationship with Australian actor Thor’s brother Liam Hemsworth, Since their breakup, first in 2013 and second in 2019 (8 months after their marriage), the American artist has expressed his anger in his songs. Last, ‘flower’where it throws such thorns: “I can buy myself flowers, talk to myself for hours, tell me things you won’t understand, dance by myself and hold my hand.”
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 Days
almost no one remembers it now, but The boss of the Kardashian clan, Kim, She married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011. After a brief courtship of six months. But the second marriage of ‘socialite’ it only lasted 72 days (Unlike the divorce process, which took him 500 days). Three years later she married the rapper Kanye WestWith whom he also got divorced.
Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd: 218 Days
before her courtships with Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck (twice), Jennifer Lopez fell in love with choreographer chris judd, The dancer starred in JLo’s music video ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ and thus began a romance that is a classic in the world of artistry. They got married in September 2001 and got divorced after 218 days., Apparently, he did not take well to the harassment of fame and paparazzi: “It is very difficult, you feel that your privacy has been violated and you are no longer a normal person (…). our marriage was a circus, I think many people were arrested while trying to infiltrate and we also rented the airfield. Too much,” she cried.
Pedro J. Ramirez and Agatha Ruiz de la Prada: 3 months and 1 day
After a lifetime of being together, 30 years, two kids (Tristan and Cosima), and recovering from all the sex video scandalsElite designer of Colored Hearts and director of ‘El Español’ They secretly got married in the summer of 2016, She declined the offer several times, probably because her parents’ separation had had a profound effect on her. Eventually he agreed, but Nameless’, as he later baptized her, filed for divorce three months later. exactly a year later, they got married lawyer cruz sanchez de lara,
Esther Canadas and Mark Vanderloo: 1.5 years
they made the perfect matchThe most beautiful models of the late 90s and early 2000s, Spanish ‘top’ Esther Canadas and Dutchman Mark Vanderloo became a fashion icon thanks to the ad campaign of donna karan fragrance, in which the two ran through Manhattan and melted into a hot kiss. It was the perfect international springboard for both, and the fuse for a happy relationship. They got married in Tuscany in 1999. And he asked God to “stay forever”. But their happiness did not last long and barely a year and a half later, the marriage broke down completely.
