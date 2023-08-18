Lightning Weddings | Lightning Weddings: From Britney Spears’s 55 Hours to Pedro J. After living together for 3 months with Agatha

After being freed from the unjust guardianship imposed on her by her father for nearly three decades, Britney Spears She is married to her personal trainer, model and aspiring actor Sam Asgari. 14 months married, Earlier they were married from 2004 to 2007 kevin federlineOne of the dancers in her choir, and the father of her two children, Jaden and Sean, And, before that, when she was 22, she married a childhood friend, jason alexander, This was after a crazy night of fun and lots of alcohol in Las Vegas. They didn’t even last three days! Alexander was the man who tried to disrupt the pop princess’ latest wedding, breaking into her home with a knife and intending to broadcast the event on Instagram. They arrested him and sentenced him with a restraining order.