Lights and shadows between author and character | Cinema The premiere of Shirley

shirley

(USA, 2020)

Direction: Josephine Decker.

Screenplay: Sarah Gubbins, based on the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell.

Photography: Sturla Brandth Grovlen.

Music: Tamar-Kali.

Editing: David Barker.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman.

Distributor: Zeta Films.

Duration: 107 minutes.

8 (eight) points

Do you want to know what writing is all about? Shirley asks Rose. Shirley is a kind of sullen, disheveled forest witch, whom they talk about on the sly. Rose is young, perceptive, she watches Shirley from a distance. Shirley, witch as she is, seems to have eyes behind her. He discovers her and makes her enter her room, full of books, stacked in doubtful balance, among the disorder of whom she knows the hours of the day (and night) in other ways. Here inside, time does not pass as it does outside.

Outside are their respective husbands: Stanley, Shirley’s husband and university professor, and his young assistant Fred. Rose and Fred got married and ran away from their families, to end up in the house of this writer and this teacher. A kind of rarefied honeymoon. Housed in the home of the one whom everyone reads and about whom everyone speaks on the sly. Like tongues that hiss and leave a wake.

But what seems like a macabre tale has (some) certain hold. Shirley is Shirley Jackson (1916-1965), the American writer who made horror and mystery stories her own label. The cinema did not take long to version it, and the film that remains masterful is Haunted house (The Haunting), directed by Robert Wise in 1963. The approach that director Josephine Decker practices on the writer is based on the novel written by Susan Scarf Merrell, and it is a discovery, because without the need to appeal to the hateful little posters that they say “based on real events” is based, however, on events as real as fictitious. And with a skill that makes this film both an approach to the life or writing or motivations of Shirley Jackson, as well as a suspenseful story with erotic and terrifying touches, starring a young and unsuspecting invented couple.

In this sense, who can also be unprepared is the viewer, and it would not be bad. What’s more, the film quite possibly plays this situation on purpose, and invites whoever sees it –while hiding her cards up her sleeve– to get lost in the very grace of her adventure, so well filmed and suggested. Because as it was said lines ago, the protagonists of this story could well be Rose and Fred; in fact, the film begins with them, on a train headed to Bennington, his work destination, but with the reading in hand (of her) of “The Lottery”, the famous and controversial story of Jackson, published in The New Yorker in 1948.

Now, where do you travel? To the real house of the person who wrote that story? Or within that story itself, on newsprint? The ambiguity is already present at the beginning, and marks what follows. Once inside this house of solitary dwellers – where one is something of a buffoon and the other is secluded and presumably sick – what is offered gradually goes awry. Kindness changes into orders: take care of menial (and menial) tasks to stay; also in harassment: it is extraordinarily suggested by Stanley’s food-soaked mustache, as he plays the “seducer” role for him. In any case, everything is geared towards Rose. She is the one who cleans and cooks. For her husband to work and prosper. While her pregnant belly swells, is her husband flirting with female students?

Now, something else happens between Rose and Shirley, something else. Precisely, when in the aforementioned scene the writer invites her to her world of books, to her secrets as her writer, she can well think of a game of mirrors and reflections. One looks at the other, and they recognize each other. Shirley is a witch and she knows it. Rose lends herself to her sleight of hand for her fortune teller. Death is the omen. And this in the midst of writing that has Shirley increasingly obsessed. The book in question is true, it is Hangsaman, published in 1951, and is more or less true about the disappearance of a student from Bennington College, her husband’s workplace. It is a reference that the film quotes and takes as a model, from which she delineates her story and establishes a link, ghostly and hallucinated, with the young Rose.

In this regard, Josephine Decker’s film places her camera close to the characters, illuminating them with affectionate, syrupy lights, but cold when the area in question is formal and university, with its geometric library and gossip mixed with knowledge. There is a cynicism that threatens the women in the film, which Shirley knows about and makes him stay in her shelter. So, she writes her. But you have to join forces, it’s not easy. It’s never easy. Rose will be her incognito envoy, the one who investigates certain clues for her. And between the two of them, just as the images suggest, the attraction crosses limits. In this regard, there is an exemplary scene, with Shirley sitting in a hammock chair, and Rose standing in front and nearby. Flat details, friction of clothing textures, looks. There is no need to take another visual step, because the spell would vanish and the character would just disappear. Who or what is Rose?

What has been said is inevitably oriented to the outcome, to the conclusion implied by the pages of that forthcoming book, with the story of the film seeking its reorganization, but without leaving aside the ambiguity; in fact, it is she who prevails and is magnificently resolved (if it can be said so).

They were not mentioned until now, because they are worth their own for a separate paragraph. Shirley Jackson is played by the great Elisabeth Moss (the remembered Peggy from the series Mad Men as well as the irreplaceable protagonist of that other notable series that is The Handmaid’s Tale), Stanley is Michael Stuhlbarg (recently assigned to the series Your Honoralong with Bryan Cranston), Fred is Logan Lerman (already detached from the image of Percy Jackson), and Rose is Odessa Young, who will have to be followed closely, capable as she is of articulating the ambiguities referred to in her face and expressions, of a lying fragility. And finally, highlight Martin Scorsese, with his name among the executive producers. If Scorsese is there, it’s for a reason.

