Lights, Tattoos and Depression: Dakota Johnson and the Shining from the Shadows

Anne Elliot is lying on the grass, resting her head on the lap of Frederick Wentworth, a sailor without class or fortune. Both are located on a hillside facing the sea. She, caressing his face, relates that she was persuaded by her family to leave the man, because he had a lower rank. However, she still loves him.

This is how it starts Persuasionthe film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen, where Dakota Johnson plays Anne Elliot, the protagonist. The romantic comedy premiered on July 15 and in a few days it is already one of the most watched Netflix productions in the country.

Although, the path to stardom of the interpreter was given by the erotic saga Fifty Shades of Grey, the artist knows the world of lights since she was born. Her acting lineage stretches from her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, follows her grandmother, the legendary Tippi Hedren and producer Peter Griffth, and branches out as the stepdaughter of Antonio Bnderas.; her life could have taken any direction, but she -almost like a family tradition- chose the one of glamor and fame.

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin (Texas), she spent her childhood traveling around the world, accompanying her parents on filming, until the family took root in Aspen, Colorado. “My life is incredibly lucky and privileged and my childhood was extraordinary.: the places I went, how we lived and what we were able to experience. But we also suffered from our own family dynamics and faced very traumatic situations and events, ”she noted in a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

In 1996 the girl’s parents divorced after seven years of marriage. That same year, her mother married actor Antonio Banderas. It was the Spaniard who gave him his first chance on the big screen, giving him a small role in the film he directed in 1999: Crazy in Alabama. This work would be the trigger that led the career of the American in the cinema.

After 18 years of marriage, Griffith and Banderas divorced in 2014. Despite this, Johnson maintains a very good relationship with who was his stepfather. In fact, at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, the two merged into a hug, a moment that would be reflected in a photo that the actor later shared on his Instagram account. “Reunion in Toronto with my radiant Dakota,” Banderas wrote.

Ten years had passed since his big screen debut, when Johnson returned to the scene with a small role in the Oscar-nominated film, The Social Network. But it was in 2013, at 23, that he made a name for himself in the industry. She got the role of Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of literary success Fifty Shades of Grey, performance that earned her the People’s Choice Awards in the Favorite Dramatic Actress category.

Loaded with illusions and without knowing it, she had just immersed herself in a shoot full of complications, “I signed on to shoot a very different version of the film we ended up making”assured Vanity Fair.

The erotic saga started off on the wrong foot, before the start of the recordings it suffered lowering of characters and a rewriting of the script. Despite the difficulties that arose in the film, the interpreter admitted, to the same medium, that she does not regret having participated in the trilogy. “Had we known what it would be like, I don’t think any of us would have done it. We would have thought: ‘This is crazy’. But no, I don’t regret it. It was great for our runs. It was amazing and great luck. But it was weird. Very very rare.”

Her path in the cinema has led her to star in productions such as Suspiria, a 2018 remake where dance is a fundamental part of the story and the actress, she admits, has always been obsessed with dance movies. “The concentration, the discipline, the beauty and the emotions that they provoke are incredible. The dancers are amazing. So having the opportunity to be a dancer for six months was fantastic”, he declared in an interview at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

But, without a doubt, one of the most appreciated films in which he has participated is The Lost Daughter (2021)psychological drama directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring an all-female cast that includes Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

THE LOST DAUGHTER: DAKOTA JOHNSON as NINA. CR: NETFLIX © 2021

In the film, Johnson plays Nina, a young mother overwhelmed by circumstances who becomes an obsession for a prominent academic named Leda (Colman). “It is very rare to read a young woman who is lost, drowning, angry and hungry to be seen, who is not the fully formed idea of ​​​​what a woman should be”, admitted the actress about the character, the one who helped her experience a transition in your career, “I put aside the way I allowed others to see me”confessed to Vanity Fair.

The connection of the actresses and the director on the set was so authentic that, a few months ago, they got the same tattoo, although due to scheduling problems Colman could not participate in the moment. The drawing chosen for the ankle was a beetle. The animal “symbolizes rebirth,” the actress explained to the magazine.

Just as the drawings decorate his skin, his body is usually dressed to the nines. As a movie star, she has a close relationship with fashion; It is not for nothing that she has been cataloged on more than one occasion as one of the best dressed figures on red carpets. As a young woman she worked with the Chanel brand, where her nickname was Punkrock. Nevertheless, it is in Gucci where he has found his home. Since 2017 she has been working hand in hand with his friend Alessandro Michele, creative director of the Italian fashion house. “I love working with Gucci, I love Alessandro deeply, he is a really wonderful friend of mine,” he said in conversation with Elle.

Dakota Johnson has not only successfully managed her career as an actress, but has also cultivated a prosperous path as a businesswoman, producer and even director, debuting this last facet in 2020, the year in which co-directed the music video cry cry cry of the band Coldplay.

In 2019 he founded the producer TeaTime, the idea was born as a way to create opportunities for young directors who don’t get a place in the industry. His goal, he says, is be faithful to the artist’s project. “For so long, I’ve acted in movies, and when it comes out, sometimes it’s completely different. And it’s really hard to deal with,” Johnson explained to Elle magazine last year.

The actress has also been dabbling in the business world. From the end of 2020 is an investor and co-director of Maude, a sexual wellness brand, its mission is to develop new products and promote sustainability and sexual education. Precisely this last point is very important to her, which is why the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to annul the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which contemplates the elimination of the right to abortion, caused her so much annoyance. In this regard, she posted on her Instagram account a black image with white letters that says: “Right and access to abortion”.

Johnson’s activist side has been marked by the path traced by her grandmother, also an actress and model. Tippi Hedren, who in 2016 published his memoirs and declared that, during the six months that the filming lasted Birds (1963) was harassed by Alfred Hitchcock, the director of the film. Even more; she accuses him of having ruined his movie career after refusing to sleep with him. “It is completely unacceptable for people with power to use it against those in a more fragile position.. It doesn’t matter what the industry is,” the young woman mentioned about it, during a talk organized by the Hollywood Reporter magazine in 2021.

After a hectic childhood touring various sectors of the world, Johnson managed to settle in one place. since five years lives in Los Angeles, with her partner Chris Martin and their dog Zeppelin, in a luxurious house located in Malibu.

The history of the actress and the musician goes back at least five years; They met through mutual friends and have not been apart ever since. in fact, she goes on tour with him when he’s not working.

Although both are figures exposed to the public eye, the artists try to keep their relationship in the most intimate, proof of this is their little activity on social networks, in fact Martin does not have a personal Instagram account and Johnson, in his, it has only nine images, most of them related to his production company TeaTimes.

But not everything is perfect in the world of the actress. Although she has declared herself to have a “lucky life”, her early exposure and the perils of her trade have sometimes caught up with her. In her last conversation with Vanity Fair, she confessed that suffers from depression and is currently undergoing therapy. “Being alive is still a mystery to meand maybe I think about all that more because I go to therapy and I’ve been struggling with depression my whole life, “he explained.

Currently, the 32 year old has an agenda full of projects, a few days ago he started filming madam web, a new movie from the Marvel universe; and together with his production company TeaTime he has a list of 25 productions, of which two were already presented at the Sundance Film Festival last year: Cha Cha Real Smooth Y Am I ok?

Thus, with a promising career in acting, production and the business world, Dakota Johnson has established herself in the world of entertainment and although she does not deny her lineage, today she has managed to chart her own path in the industry, where she shines with own light.