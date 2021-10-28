Lightyear: here is the teaser trailer of the spin-off with Chris Evans

From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear the step is short and Chris Evans is ready to go “towards infinity and beyond” …

Lightyear: the funny Buzz and its origins

The trailer for “Lightyear” shows us a very different Buzz from what we are used to seeing in franchise of “Toy Story”. The teaser released yesterday by Pixax does not follow the dynamics of the iconic character voiced by Tim Allen, but appears to us as a human astronaut whose deeds inspired the toy in the film.

The teaser shows us theLightyear human preparing for a dangerous space mission. Soon after, he enters a spaceship, while the control crew watches him from the ground. While we listen to David Bowie’s tune in “Starman”, our Buzz visits alien planets and has a robot companion to teach him about space travel. In the final moments of the trailer we see his iconic green and white space suit and listen to the equally iconic phrase: “Towards infinity and beyond” shared with a female character.

Chris Evans and his projects

In the “Toy Story” franchise, that is, in four films from the distant 1995 until the fourth sequel of 2019, Buzz Lightyear was voiced by Tim Allen. Now the baton has passed to Chris Evan / Captain America.

Chris Evans has many active projects at the moment, including the spy movie “The Gray Man”, which reunites him with “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Disney announced the making of the film a year ago at Disney Investor Day. “Lightyear,” directed by Angus MacLane, should arrive in American cinemas on June 17, 2022, a few months after “Turning Red”, another Pixar film, which will debut on March 11, 2022.