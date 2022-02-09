Lightyear, here’s the trailer for the Toy Story spin-off Pixar movie

After the advances of the last few months, the official trailer of Lightyearthe new animated film from Pixar that will further expand the saga of Toy Story. In fact, there will be at the center of the new animated film Buzz Lightyearwhose adventures are told from a different point of view: in fact, at the center of the plot there will not be the toy that we have often seen alongside Sheriff Woody, but the “Real” space ranger which inspired the toy itself. Next to him the loyal, and somewhat insistent, robotic cat Sox.

As seen in the clip, therefore, the film tells of an astronaut who, following a space travel gone wrongfinds himself stuck on a alien planet, where he is chased by a horde of killer robots. Among them, the main threat seems to be a giant robot that has the features of Zurgits archenemesis already mentioned in the various Toy Story. “There seemed to be an incredible story, but barely hinted at, about being a Space Ranger and I always wanted to explore this world further. “said the director Angus MacLane: “My starting point was, ‘What movie did Andy see that made him want Buzz Lightyear’s toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to be able to make it happen ”.

In the original version the heroic protagonist’s voice is that of Chris Evansfresh from the films of Captain America And Avengers and which here collects the legacy of Tim Allenwho with Tom Hanks dubbed the duo Buzz and Woody since 1995, the year in which the first Pixar feature film hit theaters, Toy Story precisely. In the Italian dubbing, however, the astronaut will have the voice of Alberto Malanchinothe young revelation actor seen in Summertime And Doc: In your hands. Lightyear will make its US debut on next June 17th and will also come to us during the next summer.