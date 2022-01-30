Lightyear One, the latest tests show the great efficiency of the solar car

The development of the Lightyear One continues, a car we have talked about several times and which is characterized by being able to be recharged even with the Sun thanks to the presence of solar panels on the roof and hood. In the last few days, the company has provided an interesting update on the development work it is carrying out and which highlights the great efficiency that this car will have at its disposal. Recently, the electric car was taken to Bridgestone’s European Proving Ground (EUPG) in Aprilia, Italy, where it underwent several tests including those of “high speed” efficiency.

VERY LOW CONSUMPTION

It is not the first time that the Lightyear One has undergone similar tests. In July 2021, on a test track in Germany (Aldenhoven Testing Center), she managed to cover a distance of 710 km at an average speed of about 85 km / h. For the company, testing the car in real conditions is very important. There are several parameters that can affect the performance of an electric such as weather conditions. On the Aprilia track, the speed was raised to 130 km / h. Furthermore, the test was carried out with a ambient temperature of about 10 degrees. As we know, low temperatures can greatly affect the efficiency of an electric car.



