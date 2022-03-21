Ligue 1 2022 Monaco vs PSG: Donnarumma goes through hell again and Keylor Navas is heading to win the duel in the PSG goalkeeper

James 5 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 47 Views

Ligue 1 2022 Monaco vs PSG The Italian started in Monaco’s win

Donnarumma is singled out again, this time in a loss against Monaco.
Reuters

Source link

About James

Check Also

What happened, lap by lap, at the Bahrain GP

FINAL: CHARLES LECLERC WINS THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX! 1-2 FOR FERRARI AND THIRD PLACE FOR …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved