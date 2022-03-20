Ligue 1 2022 Monaco vs PSG: Donnarumma goes through hell again and Keylor Navas is heading to win the duel in the PSG goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma has had matches to forget recently. The Italian started in Monaco’s win over PSG, where again came under fire and has left a free path so that after the FIFA Date, Keylor Navas I ended up winning the duel in goal.

The European Championship champion is going through a bad time since his mistake against Benzema led to Real Madrid’s comeback. Now he was an accomplice in two goals for Clement’s team.

After being unable to do anything to stop Ben Yedder’s strike to open the scoring, the downward spiral reappeared in the PSG goal. Volland added the second goal, in a play where Gigio could have done more to deflect the shot under the three sticks.

But the catastrophe came in Ben Yedder’s penalty. Donnarumma had guessed the fate of the spherical, but a bad save caused the ball to bounce off him and go to the back of the net.

Criticism from different users on social networks was not long in coming. While Keylor Navas was not called up for the match. However, the constant mistakes of the Italian and the pressure that Pochettino experiences could soon give him the ticket to recover his place as the undisputed starter.