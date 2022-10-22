Ligue 1: a goal from Neymar Jr allows PSG to win the classic against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Olympique de Marseille (OM) this Sunday with a goal to zero (1-0) during the 11th day of the French championship, commonly known as Ligue 1. A goal by Neymar Jr allowed the club from the French capital to win the 103rd Classic in history.

In the clash at the top of the 11th day of Ligue 1, PSG led by the MNM trio (Messi-Neymar-Mbappé) received Marseille at the Parc des Princes. It was an opportunity for the Marseillais to come back up to PSG in the standings but Christophe Galtier’s proteges won thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Neymar Jr, scored in the 45th minute of play on an assist from Kylian Mbappé , the first this season.

Reduced to ten since the 72nd minute of play following the expulsion of Samuel Gigot, OM still managed to stand up to PSG until the final whistle. Lionel Messi’s teammates are now first in the standings with a total of 29 points out of a possible 33. They are followed by Lorient and Lens, which have 26 points and 24 points respectively. Their opponent of the evening is now fourth with 23 points.

Neymar Jr, who has been in sparkling form since the start of the season, now has 9 goals for this season in Ligue 1. He is co-top scorer in the championship alongside Jonathan David. The Brazilian also shares the lead in the assists ranking with his teammate and friend, Lionel Messi.

