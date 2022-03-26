Ligue 1: An unbeatable Keylor Navas warns PSG

Keylor Navas and Costa Rica they had one important victory against Canada in the World Cup qualifiers, which puts them alive to fight for one of the tickets that Concacaf delivers to go to Qatar 2022. The participation of the experienced goalkeeper was remarkable, making two key saves in the match, in addition to managing to keep his frame at zero.

The result of your selection extends a streak of Navas without conceding a goal, which could be essential to at least aspire to go to the playoffs. With the national team, he has four games without conceding a goal, with three wins and one draw. which leaves them in the fourth momentary place in the classification.

The goalkeeper’s streak is not only in the selection, it has also extended with PSG, where he has a face to face feud with Gigi Donnarumma. In his last two games he has only conceded one goal as a starter in Ligue 1, having a total of 21 goals allowed with eight clean frames in all the competitions in which he has been.

Navas’ response comes at the exact moment before the harvest of defeats that Donnarumma has, Well, he was not only a starter in the defeat in the Champions League, he also added the elimination with Italy for the World Cup, emotionally touched.

Navas gains strength again, his numbers and timing support him, especially in the situation that PSG lives, since it needs names that are centered to seek to keep the League 1.