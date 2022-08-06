Ligue 1: Clermont – PSG: An efficient PSG

Pascal Gastien’s men immediately showed their intentions, remaining on 10 goals conceded a 1 goal scored in two games against Paris Saint-Germain last year, the Auvergne tried to surprise the Parisians at the start.

Offering themselves great inconclusive opportunities, the Clermontois surprised the Parisian defense like a jostled Sergio Ramos.

A moment of relaxation

After having jostled the Parisians in the first minutes, the Clermontois released the pressure a little, a mistake since the attack of the capital club was not asked to counter-attack like this nice goal from Neymar Jr in the 10th minute of this meeting.

Refusing to let themselves down, the Clermontois tried to control the ball, even going so far as to provoke an action stopped by the Parisian rookie Vitinha and leading to an unsuccessful free kick.

Paris Saint-Germain, without forcing, even offers new interesting opportunities without concluding them.