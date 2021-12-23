Sports

Ligue 1: Icardi saves PSG in 91st, also equal to Marseille. What shots for Monaco, Nice and Lille | Abroad

Ligue 1 is also preparing to say goodbye to 2021, with the entire schedule of the 19th day that goes on stage tonight at 9 pm. Despite the emergence of new and different cases of Covid-19 throughout the country, we regularly take the field: leaders Paris Saint-Germain, without Verratti, Mbappé and Neymar, does not go beyond the 1-1 against a dry Lorient of successes since September. Monconduit opens the scoring, Icardi finds the goal in time after the red imposed on Sergio Ramos.

Marseille did not take advantage of it

, second force in the championship, who avoids the internal knockout with Reims only in the 7th minute of recovery thanks to Payet; Sampaoli’s team gets hooked in second place by Nice, who overcomes Lens (2-1) in comeback with goals from former Juve Lemina and former Roma Kluivert. Great success also for Monaco, which first goes down with Rennes but then finds 3-point goals with Ben Yedder and Volland.

Montpellier bursts into the Champions area, trimming a sharp 4-1 to Angers, carried away by the usual Savanier; the ascent of the defending champions of Lille continues, passing 3-2 in Bordeaux with Yilmaz and the usual David. Another assist from the future AC Milan player Adli is not enough for Petkovic’s team. To complete the picture the 1-0 away from Nantes on a Saint-Etienne increasingly in crisis and the 1-1 between Troyes and Brest. Clermont-Strasbourg postponed to a date to be set due to fog.

Source link

