Ligue 1: Icardi saves PSG in 91st, also equal to Marseille. What shots for Monaco, Nice and Lille | Abroad
Ligue 1 is also preparing to say goodbye to 2021, with the entire schedule of the 19th day that goes on stage tonight at 9 pm. Despite the emergence of new and different cases of Covid-19 throughout the country, we regularly take the field: leaders Paris Saint-Germain, without Verratti, Mbappé and Neymar, does not go beyond the 1-1 against a dry Lorient of successes since September. Monconduit opens the scoring, Icardi finds the goal in time after the red imposed on Sergio Ramos., second force in the championship, who avoids the internal knockout with Reims only in the 7th minute of recovery thanks to Payet; Sampaoli’s team gets hooked in second place by Nice, who overcomes Lens (2-1) in comeback with goals from former Juve Lemina and former Roma Kluivert. Great success also for Monaco, which first goes down with Rennes but then finds 3-point goals with Ben Yedder and Volland.
Marseille did not take advantage of it
Montpellier bursts into the Champions area, trimming a sharp 4-1 to Angers, carried away by the usual Savanier; the ascent of the defending champions of Lille continues, passing 3-2 in Bordeaux with Yilmaz and the usual David. Another assist from the future AC Milan player Adli is not enough for Petkovic’s team. To complete the picture the 1-0 away from Nantes on a Saint-Etienne increasingly in crisis and the 1-1 between Troyes and Brest. Clermont-Strasbourg postponed to a date to be set due to fog.