Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi’s PSG invades Nantes – 03/09/2022 at 23:02



Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi’s PSG invades Nantes

A month after a one-sided Champions Trophy, Paris won a price at FC Nantes this Saturday evening (0-3). It was this time at Beaujoire, and against Canaries reduced to ten from the first half hour.



Nantes 0-3 PSG



Goals: Mbappé (18



e



54



e



) & N. Mendes (68



e



) for PSG



Expulsion: Fabio (24



e



) for the NCF



There were many of them between six and seven p.m., clinging to the gates of the Westotel in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, their eyes wide open to see the stars of Paris Saint-Germain climbing into their bus in the direction of Beaujoire. And the Nantes public, failing to see their team shine, got their money’s worth, a few hours later, with the sickening performance delivered by the men of Christophe Galtier, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the lead: the first delivered two assists for the second and the duo made the task of PSG much easier, especially since the locals had the good idea to play almost 70 minutes outnumbered, as if the 4-0 eaten against the same opponent at the end of July hadn’t been violent enough. That’s sixteen points out of eighteen for Marco Verratti and others (and 24 pawns scored), four days away from biting into a new European campaign.



The lighter and the spark



Messi started the evening by eating lighters when going to kick a corner kick (8



e



). But it was not only in the stands that Nantes wanted to hurt the Parisians, since Samuel Moutoussamy touched the frame following a judo fight between Marquinhos and Mostafa Mohamed (10



e



) then a deviation slightly above signed Fábio after a deception in order by Denis Appiah on Achraf Hakimi (13



e



). Paris replied: Alban Lafont extended in front of Danilo Pereira, superbly served back by Mbappé (14



e



), then Marquinhos crossed too much (15



e



). It didn't take more cartridges…