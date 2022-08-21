Ligue 1. Lille-PSG: the starting composition aligned according to the press

PSG face Lille on Sunday evening in Ligue 1: here is the probable composition according to the press.

Little or no surprise. PSG will play a third match with the same starting lineup this Sunday against Lille. Mbappé in attack alongside Neymar and Messi.

Clément Turpin will be the referee of this Lille-PSG. The federal referee will officiate during the meeting of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, this Sunday August 21 at 8:45 p.m. at the Decathlon Arena.

He will be assisted by Cyril Gringore and Nicolas Danos. Guillaume Paradis will be the fourth referee. Bruno Coué and Hicham Zakrani will officiate as VAR assistant referees.

The match will air on Amazon Prime on Sunday evening, August 21, starting at 9 p.m.

The probable composition according to Le Parisien, L’Equipe and VIPSG.fr: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Mbappé

BAND :

2. Ashraf Hakimi

3. Presnel Kimpembe

4. Sergio Ramos

5. Marquinhos

6. Marco Verratti

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. Leandro Paredes

10. Neymar Jr.

14. Juan Bernat

15. Danilo Pereira

16. Sergio Rico

17. Vitinha

18. Renato Sanches

19. Pablo Sarabia

22. Abdou Diallo

25. Nuno Mendes

26. Nordi Mukiele

30.Lionel Messi

44. Hugo Ekitike

90. Alexandre Letellier

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

MEDICAL POINT:

1. Keylor Navas walked out of practice today with lower back pain. He will remain in care at the Training Center and a new point will be made in 48 hours.