Ligue 1. Lille-PSG: which composition lined up at the start?

PSG face Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1 (3rd day): here is the probable composition.

Hectic week on the PSG side: the affair of the quarrel between Neymar and Mbappé occupied the gazettes. PSG resolved the problem last Sunday, and we assure internally that the incident is closed. But the two men will necessarily be scrutinized on Sunday evening during this Lille-PSG.

On the composition side, we can expect an eleven similar to those of the first games.

Clément Turpin will be the referee of this Lille-PSG. The federal referee will officiate during the meeting of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, this Sunday August 21 at 8:45 p.m. at the Decathlon Arena.

He will be assisted by Cyril Gringore and Nicolas Danos. Guillaume Paradis will be the fourth referee. Bruno Coué and Hicham Zakrani will officiate as VAR assistant referees.

The match will air on Amazon Prime on Sunday evening, August 21, starting at 9 p.m.

BAND :

2. Ashraf Hakimi

3. Presnel Kimpembe

4. Sergio Ramos

5. Marquinhos

6. Marco Verratti

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. Leandro Paredes

10. Neymar Jr.

14. Juan Bernat

15. Danilo Pereira

16. Sergio Rico

17. Vitinha

18. Renato Sanches

19. Pablo Sarabia

22. Abdou Diallo

25. Nuno Mendes

26. Nordi Mukiele

30.Lionel Messi

44. Hugo Ekitike

90. Alexandre Letellier

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

MEDICAL POINT:

1. Keylor Navas walked out of practice today with lower back pain. He will remain in care at the Training Center and a new point will be made in 48 hours.

The probable composition of PSG: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe – Hakima, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Mbappé.