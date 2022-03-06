Ligue 1: Messi strengthens PSG’s leadership in cryptocurrencies

ANDhe PSG signed an agreement in 2018 with partners.com to create your first digital currency. The French club became the first sports club to enter the world of sports. cryptocurrencies. This company was in charge of creating the PSG Fan Tokens, a type of cryptocurrency created on the blockchain Chiliz$HZ that allow sports fans to access a wide range of advantages linked to the club and its activities. PSG fans can thus participate in club decisions through voting, access to promotions or access to VIP tickets.

With Messi’s contract, the most important in the world with 110 million net in three years, according to L’quipe, very similar to Neymar’s, PSG went a step further in its commitment to this virtual asset. One of the great novelties is that the agreement with Leo includes payments to the player in Fan Tokens, the official currency of PSG, as he recalled Marc Armstrong in an interview with MARK.

Last September, a month after Messi’s signing, the club signed an important sponsorship agreement with crypto.com, a platform that allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies and that already operates with clubs of the Series A and Formula 1. It is estimated that the three-year agreement reports to the Gallic club about 30 million euros and that will also be charged in your virtual currency. This group was therefore the third with blockchain technology to join the PSG and which is used above all for cryptocurrencies and NFT. PSG has also entered the world of the NFT or unique non-fungible tokens, certified digital assets using blockchain technology, launching a thematic collection of these images of the Parisian artist Ludo.

The arrival of Messi has skyrocketed the value of cryptocurrency at PSG. Even before the arrival of Leo was closed, its value already grew by 43% and reached its historical maximum on the day of its presentation, with 63.3 dollars, when its initial value was 3.57 dollars and this week’s was around 16 dollars, six more than City’s currency, second among football clubs, and eight that of Bara. According to Alexandre DreyfusCEO of Socios.com, this crypto could reach a market value of around $10,000 in a few years.

The club itself spoke in a statement of the turnover in the days prior to the announcement of Messi’s signing: “The enthusiasm generated by the arrival of new players during the summer transfer window caused the turnover of the players to skyrocket.” $PSG Fan Tokens, which even exceeded 1.2 billion dollars in the days before the announcement of Messi’s arrival.”

The total round at PSG with Messi, Neymar and Mbapp

There are already many clubs that operate with cryptocurrencies, but PSG is the leader in the sector. In Spain, Barcelona and Atlético do it, among others, Meanwhile he Real Madrid has not yet entered the sector, but the leader is the club that presides Nasser al Khelaifi. according to coinmarketcap, PSG is the one with the most market capitalization at the start of the season, with close to 80 million euros, followed by City with 61.3 million and Bara with 57.3 million.

Messi’s impact on the digital currency business is also noticeable. And it is that the crisis has caused the value of the currency to drop in recent months, but the PSG Fan Token is the most stable and the one that leads the market among football clubs.