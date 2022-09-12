Entertainment

Ligue 1 – Neymar and Messi nominated for the title of best player of the month for August

Every month theUNFP organizes the election of the best player in Ligue 1. For that of August 2023, two Paris Saint-Germain players are in the final: Neymar (30-year-old striker) and Lionel Messi (35-year-old striker). They compete with Florian Sotoca (31-year-old RC Lens scorer).

Florian Sotoca has made a great start to the season. 5 goals and two assists for the Lensois striker. Lens is off to a thunderous start to the season. But facing him, our two Parisians who are hungry. First the outsider, less in sight, Lionel Messi, with 3 goals and 4 assists in August, he managed a very nice start to the season. But both will have a lot to do with the ogre of this start to the season, Neymar. The Brazilian, with 7 goals and 6 assists in August, made an impression. Everyone agrees that he is irresistible this season. The duel seems unbalanced, but we have to wait for the verdict. When Messi is in the equation, everything can go very quickly.





