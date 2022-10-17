Ligue 1 – PSG increases its lead at the top of the standings

The 11th day of Ligue 1 ended this Sunday evening with the 103rd Classic in history between PSG and Olympique de Marseille (1-0). Thanks to an achievement by Neymar Jr, the Rouge & Bleu were one of the big winners in the league this weekend.

After three consecutive draws (twice against SL Benfica in Champions League and facing the Reims Stadium), the PSG had to get back to winning ways to regain confidence. In a new pattern of play this season (in 4-3-3), the team of Christophe Galtier won by the narrowest of margins against their Marseille rivals, thanks to a goal from Neymar Jr. His 9th achievement in League 1which allows him to regain his place as top scorer in the championship, tied with Lille jonathan david. On his side, Kylian Mbappe delivered his first assist of the season.

Six points ahead of OM

And the Parisians were finally one of the big winners of this 11th day of Ligue 1. First, they take advantage of this success to relegate OM six points (4th, 23 pts). Then the draw of the FC Lorient facing Reims Stadium (0-0) allows the Parisian club to count three units ahead of the hake, second in the standings. The other good operation was carried out by the RC Lens. After his victory against Montpellier Herault (1-0), the Artésiens occupy the last place on the podium. Despite the premiere of Laurent Blanc, Olympique Lyonnais cannot manage to get out of its negative spiral and goes on to a sixth game without a win (5 losses, 1 draw) after a rebounding meeting against Rennais Stadium (3-2). The elders Gones, Martin Terrier and Amine Gouiri, were the Rennes scorers. In other highlights of the day, AS Monaco – quickly reduced to ten – conceded the draw against Clermont (1-1) but remains in contact with the podium. For their part, the FC Nantes and the LOSC have largely imposed themselves respectively against the Brest Stadium (4-1) and the RC Strasbourg (0-3).

After this day, the PSG retains its place as the best attack in the championship (29 goals), ahead of the Rennais Stadium (23), the LOSCthe FC Lorient and the Montpellier Herault (21). In front of OMthe Parisians achieved a new clean sheet in the league, their 6th in the last 7 matches of League 1. Thus, the champions of France remain the best defense of L1 with only 5 goals conceded, in front of the RC Lens and Marseille Olympics (8). From now on, the club from the capital will have five days to prepare for its next match against AC Ajaccio in Corsica (Friday at 9 p.m. on Prime Video) on the occasion of the 12th day of Ligue 1.

Result 11th day of Ligue 1

RC Strasbourg / LOSC (0-3)

FC Lorient / Stade de Reims (0-0)

RC Lens / Montpellier Herault (1-0)

Toulouse FC / Angers SCO (3-2)

AJ Auxerre / OGC Nice (1-1)

FC Nantes / Stade Brestois (4-1)

Stade Rennais / Olympique Lyonnais (3-2)

ESTAC Troyes / AC Ajaccio (1-1)

AS Monaco / Clermont Foot (1-1)

Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique de Marseille (1-0)

League 1 standings