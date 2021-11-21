Ligue 1 shock: Payet hit by a bottle thrown from the stands VIDEO. Lyon-Marseille postponed: perpetrator arrested | First page

Incredible in Ligue 1. In the evening the big match of the Parc Olympique Lyonnais between Lyon and Marseille, to close on Sunday, it was suspended after just four minutes and then postponed, because, before a corner is served, Dimitri Payet was hit in the back of the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands.

RACE SUSPENDED, SEVENTH EPISODE IN THE SEASON – After a consultation with the captains of the two teams, the match director decided to suspend the match: this is the seventh episode of this type in the current season in Ligue 1. Match officials in the locker room for a long time, to decide what to do: according to what is reported Amazon Lreferee of the match Ruddy Buquet did not want to resume the match, while the local authorities pushed for the match to resume for reasons of public order (position later denied). When everything seemed ready for recovery, guest OM players refused to return out of fear.

MATCH POSTPONED AND FAN ARRESTED – After more than an hour and a half, the announcement of the speaker arrived: “Contrary to what was initially decided, the League has decided not to resume the game”. Meantime the fan who threw the bottle was stopped, escorted out of the stadium and arrested.

The moment en el que Payet recibe un botellazo que llevó a la suspensión del Olympique de Lyon – Olympique de Marsella pic.twitter.com/AC9uTxpDMl – Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) November 21, 2021

PRESS RELEASE – Here is the press release: “The LFP strongly condemns the violent attack of which Dimitri Payet was the victim during the Lyon-Marseille. In addition to the assault, Payet was the victim of discriminatory insults. Under these conditions, the League does not share the choice made by the Prefect to have Lyon-Marseille resumed as it did on the occasion of Saint-Etienne-Angers. These serious incidents destroy the image of the French championship abroad. The League will meet urgently tomorrow to analyze what happened “.