Ligue 1- Thanks to a great Mbappé, PSG crushes Lorient

After ten days of international truce, the PSG found the League 1 and the Princes Park this Sunday evening at the conclusion of the 30th day of the championship. After the slap received against AS Monaco (0-3) a fortnight ago, the Rouge & Bleu had to return to victory in order to get closer to the 10th title of French champion in the history of the club. Deprived of many players (including Keylor Navas, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria), Mauricio Pochettino hadn’t booked any big surprises in their starting XI with an attacking trio Messi-Mbappe-Neymar. Back in the group Sergio Ramos started on the bench.

Dominating at the start of the game, the Parisians got themselves good situations through Kylian Mbappé (4′) and Danilo Pereira (6′). Finally, the PSG is rewarded a few minutes later. On a beautiful full-axis combination between Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, the Brazilian deceives without trembling Dreyer (1-0, 12′). Subsequently, Mauricio Pochettino’s players continued their dominance and Messi was close to 2-0 (26′). A second goal which finally arrives two minutes later. Well served by Gueye on the left side, Mbappé closes his foot perfectly to score (2-0, 28′). The Parisians then circulate the ball well before a last opportunity from Neymar on a free kick (45 + 3). PSG return to the locker room with a two-goal advantage (2-0).

In the second half, FC Lorient came back well. Taking advantage of a recovery error from Marquinhos, Le Fée sees his shot graze Donnarumma’s post. Finally, the Lorient people will take advantage of a new mistake by the Rouge & Bleu. On an unsteady pass from Hakimi, Marquinhos and Donnarumma are surprised and are overtaken by Moffi (2-1, 55′). But the Parisians finally reacted quite quickly. Kylian Mbappé scored twice (3-1, 66′) before making a real festival to offer a goal to Leo Messi (4-1, 73′). At the end of the match, the 2018 world champion will make a new decisive pass for the doubled from Neymar (5-1, 90′) for a final score of 5 to 1. The Parisian number 7 delivered a real festival in this match with a double and three assists

Thread of the game

0′ The kick off is given by PSG. Good game everyone

2′ Very good defense by Nuno Mendes against Ouattara.

3′ Attempt at one-two between Mbappé and Neymar, but the Lorient defense had anticipated well.

4′ First situation for PSG. All at speed, Mbappé enters the defense of FC Lorient but his shot is diverted for a corner by goalkeeper Dreyer

5′ The Parisians circulate the ball well around the FCL area and Nuno Mendes ends up getting a corner from a cross.

6′ On the set piece, Danilo Pereira is found with a header, but the Portuguese international does not fit.

8′ Neymar is hooked trying to outflank Lorient Mendes, but the referee does not whistle.

8′ Foul by Neymar after a delayed charge on Mendes. The Brazilian does not go far from the yellow card. In the event of a warning, he will be suspended for the Clasico against OM on April 17.

12′ BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT FROM NEYMAR’S PSG (1-0). On a beautiful full-axis combination between Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, the number 10 comes alone against Dreyer and opens the scoring

15′ Good defensive return from Neymar, very prominent since the start of the match

16′ Mbappé, back to goal, is pushed into the area by Monconduit, no penalty whistled

19′ Lorient tries to come back timidly in the match, but the center of Mendes is well cut by Marquinhos

20′ Launched in depth by Nuno Mendes, Mbappé is narrowly preceded by Dreyer

21′ New excellent defensive intervention by Nuno Mendes in front of Ouattara

23′ After a nice pass from Neymar to Messi, the number 30 tries to find Mbappé behind the opposing defense, but his pass lacks power

26′ PSG is close to 2-0!!! On an excellent opening from Neymar, Messi finds himself in front of Dreyer’s cages and tries a lob in first intention, but his attempt goes over.

28′ BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT FROM PSG BY KYLIAN MBAPPE (2-0). After a high recovery, Neymar serves Gueye who projects forward. The Senegalese then serves on the Mbappé side. Eccentric on the left side, the Frenchman closes his foot to deceive Dreyer

30′ Hakimi plays Le Fée on his right side. The international then attempts a shot, but it lacks the power to deceive the goalkeeper. hake

31′ Another decisive comeback from Mendes in front of Ouattara

32′ New PSG offensive but Messi’s shot is off target

37′ New well-constructed action between Neymar and Mbappé. The Frenchman manages to find Hakimi but the Moroccan does not fit his shot. The right side was finally in an offside position

38′ Yellow card for Koné after a sole on Kimpembe

40′ Paredes is hit in the adductors and asks for a change. Wijnaldum prepares to replace him

41′ PSG is currently playing at 10 while waiting for the replacement

43′ Wijnaldum enters the game in place of Paredes, hit in the adductors

45′ Three minutes of added time

45’+2 Big foul by Mendes on Mbappé at the entrance to the Lorient area. Interesting free kick for PSG. Neymar takes his chance but his shot is deflected for a corner by Dreyer

45’+3 Serious and diligent, PSG logically return to the locker room with the advantage in the score (2-0) thanks to achievements from Neymar and Mbappé

45′ The kick-off of the second period is given by FC Lorient

49′ Big mistake by Marquinhos who loses the ball in his area. The Fairy then finds himself in a striking position, but his attempt grazes Donnarumma’s post

50′ Technical festival between Neymar and Mbappé. Gueye ends up losing the ball

53′ Very severe yellow card for Gueye after a foul on Abergel

54′ Le Fée’s free kick is diverted by Danilo Pereira into the wall

55′ Goal from Lorient (2-1) by Moffi. What a mistake of the Parisians. On an unsteady pass from Hakimi, Marquinhos and Donnarumma are surprised and Moffi takes the opportunity to deceive the Italian goalkeeper

57′ Big foul by Kimpembe on Abergel. Yellow card for Titi

62′ Moffi’s goal restored the Lorient’s confidence. Parisians are losing more and more balloons

64′ Moffi strike captured without worries by Donnarumma

66′ BUTTTTTTTTTTTT FOR PSG AND DOUBLE FOR MBAPPE (3-1). On a high recovery from Hakimi, Mbappé receives the ball at the entrance to the surface, eliminates a Lorientais with a hook and strikes hard in Dreyer’s goal. 3-1 for PSG

69′ Ramos will make his entrance in a few minutes

70′ Lorient counter-attack. Donnarumma stops the first strike from Lorient, then Marquinhos makes a big comeback to prevent Le Fée from striking

71′ Marquinhos gives way to Ramos. Kimpembe takes the captain’s armband

73′ BUTTTTTTTTTTT FOR MESSI’S PSG (4-1). After a huge job by Kylian Mbappé to get the ball back, the Frenchman serves back Messi who deceives with a Dreyer hard shot.

76′ After an excellent service from Messi, Nuno Mendes enters the area and is hooked. No penalty whistled

79′ Danilo gives way to Kehrer. PSG switch to a three-man defense

81′ Mbappé close to the hat-trick!!! The number 7 takes speed Pétrot on the right side then tries a cross shot which touches the post of Dreyer

82′ Since coming into play, Sergio Ramos has been whistled at every touch of the ball

87′ The Parisians are heading for an easy victory against the hake

88′ New contact suffered by Nuno Mendes in the area. Still no penalty

90′ BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT FROM NEYMAR’S PSG (5-1). After a nice technical gesture in the midfield, Neymar transmits to Mbappé, who directly tightens it full axis. The Brazilian deceives Dreyer to score his double

90′ Three minutes of added time

90’+2 Laurienté shot not on target

90’+3 Thanks to a great Kylian Mbappé, author of a double and three assists, PSG thrashes FC Lorient. Leo Messi and Neymar Jr (doubled) also took part in this festival. The Parisians will face Clermont next Saturday

Match sheet PSG / FC Lorient

30th day of Ligue 1 – Sunday April 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. at the Parc des Princes – Streamer : Prime Video – Arbitrator : Hakim Ben El Hadj – VAR: Bruno Coué and Christian Guillard – Goals : Neymar (12′, 90′), Mbappé (28′, 66′), Moffi (55′), Messi (73′) – boxes : Koné (38′), Gueye (53′), Kimpembe (57′)