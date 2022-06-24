Ligue 1: the list of the best scorers and best passers of the 2021 season

In this off-season period, Goal offers you a reminder of the individual awards for the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season.

The Ligue 1 season made in 2021-2022 delivered its final verdict a few weeks ago with the 10th coronation of Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of OM, Monaco and with the relegations of AS Saint-Etienne, Girondins from Bordeaux and FC Metz.

Mbappé dominates the competition

In addition to the collective balance sheet, individuals have contributed to the good, or at least good, ranking of their respective teams. And if PSG have crushed the competition this season, it is partly thanks to Kylian Mbappé. Elected best player in Ligue 1, the 2018 world champion, who extended his lease with the capital club at the end of the season, seemed to be in another galaxy vis-à-vis the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappé finished top scorer in Ligue 1 in 2021-2022, for the third time in a row. Admittedly, the PSG striker did not distance himself from his pursuers, but he was the player who had been leader of this ranking the most times. The PSG striker is ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder, author of a very good second half of the season in the image of AS Monaco and having contributed to ASM’s return to the podium.

Martin Terrier, pre-selected in the French team thanks to his performances, completes the podium. He is ahead of Moussa Dembélé also author of 21 goals but having scored more penalties. Andy Delort, Gaetan Laborde, Jonathan David, Mohamed Bayo, Neymar Jr and Randal Kolo Muani complete the top 10 top scorers of the season.

Top scorer ranking in Ligue 1 2021-2022

As for the best passers in the championship, the final outcome is much more surprising. While players like Angel Di Maria or Dimitri Payet are used to dominating this ranking, it was Kylian Mbappé who won the bet this season. In addition to finishing top scorer, the Frenchman also delivered 17 caviars this season to his teammates.

An XXL performance since he is the first player since the introduction of Opta stats and the ranking of best passer to achieve the double top scorer, best passer in Ligue 1. He is ahead of his teammate, Lionel Messi. Very criticized for his first season in the French capital, the Argentinian has certainly only scored six goals in Ligue 1, on the other hand, he has delivered 14 assists. A good figure for a “failed” season.

If Martin Terrier completes the podium of the ranking of top scorers, his teammate, Benjamin Bourigeaud, completes that of passers, illustrating the good offensive season of Stade Rennais. Jonathan Clauss, the French nero-international finished fourth ahead of Amine Gouiri. Kevin Volland, Hamari Traoré, Dimitri Payet, Gaetan Laborde and Caio Henrique.

Ranking of the best passer in Ligue 1 2021-2022