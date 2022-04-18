Ligue 1 – The referee of Angers / PSG revealed

After his victory against Marseille Olympics (2-1) in the 102nd Clasico in history, the PSG will return to competition fairly quickly. Indeed, the Rouge & Bleu face from this Wednesday Angers SCO (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Offset) – at the Stade Raymond Kopa – on the occasion of the 33rd day of Ligue 1. A meeting that could see the PSG to be officially champion of France for the 10th time in its history. With 15 points ahead of OMthe Parisians will have to achieve a better result than the Olympians to officially validate this title.

And this Monday, League unveiled the referees of the 33rd day of Ligue 1. And this meeting between Angevins and Parisians will be refereed by Johan Hamel. He will be assisted by Mathieu Grosbost and Stéphane Luzi. Pierre Gaillouste will be the fourth referee. Finally, Jérôme Brisard and Stéphane Bré will officiate as video assistant referees. It is the first time this season that the 41-year-old referee will referee the PSG. He has already led two SCO meetings for a victory against Stade de Reims (2-1) and a draw against Lorient (0-0). In 15 games of League 1, Johan Hamel distributed a total of 48 yellow cards and 5 red cards. As a reminder, Neymar Jr will be suspended for this game at Angers due to an accumulation of yellow cards.