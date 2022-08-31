Entertainment

Ligue 1. Toulouse FC, which has not been undeserved, bows to a too strong PSG

By Thibaut Calatayud
Published on
August 31, 22

Maxime Dupé, the Toulouse goalkeeper multiplied the stops against the Parisian attack.
Maxime Dupé, the Toulouse goalkeeper multiplied the stops against the Parisian attack. (©Icon Sport)

No feat at the Stadium. On behalf of the 5e Ligue 1 day, Wednesday August 31, 2022, the Toulouse F.C. could only bow (0-3) against the Paris Saint Germain.

Toulouse beaten by the Parisian ogre

Despite a sold-out Stadium (31,700 spectators) and white-hot, the Violets could only bow to the Parisian ogre and his offensive armada made up of three of the best players on the planet: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar and Mbappé scorers

The last two named were the Parisian scorers accompanied at the end of the match by Juan Bernat.

In a pleasant game, it took a big Maxime Dupe so that the defeat is not more full-bodied.

The Toulouse goalkeeper has indeed multiplied the stops against Messi in particular.

Second straight loss

After the disappointment suffered at Nantes (3-1) last weekend, the teammates of Branco van den Boomen chained a second defeat in a row.

To try to raise their heads, Téfécé will move on the lawn of Clermont (Puy-de-Dôme) this Sunday, September 4. Kick off at 3 p.m.

