Ligue 1. Toulouse FC, which has not been undeserved, bows to a too strong PSG

Maxime Dupé, the Toulouse goalkeeper multiplied the stops against the Parisian attack. (©Icon Sport)

No feat at the Stadium. On behalf of the 5e Ligue 1 day, Wednesday August 31, 2022, the Toulouse F.C. could only bow (0-3) against the Paris Saint Germain.

Toulouse beaten by the Parisian ogre

Despite a sold-out Stadium (31,700 spectators) and white-hot, the Violets could only bow to the Parisian ogre and his offensive armada made up of three of the best players on the planet: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar and Mbappé scorers

The last two named were the Parisian scorers accompanied at the end of the match by Juan Bernat.

In a pleasant game, it took a big Maxime Dupe so that the defeat is not more full-bodied.

The Toulouse goalkeeper has indeed multiplied the stops against Messi in particular.

Second straight loss

After the disappointment suffered at Nantes (3-1) last weekend, the teammates of Branco van den Boomen chained a second defeat in a row.

To try to raise their heads, Téfécé will move on the lawn of Clermont (Puy-de-Dôme) this Sunday, September 4. Kick off at 3 p.m.

