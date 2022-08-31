Ligue 1. Toulouse FC, which has not been undeserved, bows to a too strong PSG
By Thibaut Calatayud
updated on August 31, 22 at 23:01
No feat at the Stadium. On behalf of the 5e Ligue 1 day, Wednesday August 31, 2022, the Toulouse F.C. could only bow (0-3) against the Paris Saint Germain.
Toulouse beaten by the Parisian ogre
Despite a sold-out Stadium (31,700 spectators) and white-hot, the Violets could only bow to the Parisian ogre and his offensive armada made up of three of the best players on the planet: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.
Neymar and Mbappé scorers
The last two named were the Parisian scorers accompanied at the end of the match by Juan Bernat.
In a pleasant game, it took a big Maxime Dupe so that the defeat is not more full-bodied.
The Toulouse goalkeeper has indeed multiplied the stops against Messi in particular.
Second straight loss
After the disappointment suffered at Nantes (3-1) last weekend, the teammates of Branco van den Boomen chained a second defeat in a row.
To try to raise their heads, Téfécé will move on the lawn of Clermont (Puy-de-Dôme) this Sunday, September 4. Kick off at 3 p.m.
