Ligue 1 – Two Parisians suspended for Montpellier / PSG

Sacred champion of France for the 10th time in its history on April 23, the PSG must still play three matches (Troyes, Montpellier and Metz) before the end of this 2021-2022 financial year. League 1. If the club of the capital could count on an almost complete workforce for the reception of Troyes this Sunday (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video), he will have to do without two players for the last trip of the season to Montpellier next May 14.

Kimpembe and Neymar suspended ahead of Qatar tour

In fact, last night Professional Football League Disciplinary Committee gave the details of its meeting on Wednesday May 4. Thereby, Neymar Jr and Presnel Kimpembe will be suspended for one game for accumulating yellow cards. The Rouge & Bleu defender and striker have received a minimum of three yellow cards in the space of ten matches. A sanction which will take effect from the Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00 a.m.. The two Parisians will therefore miss the trip to the lawn of the Montpellier Herault on the occasion of the 37th day of Ligue 1 (Saturday May 14 at 9 p.m. on Prime Video). As a reminder, after this match at La Mosson, the club from the capital will take over the management of Qatar (May 15 and 16) for a mini-tour at Doha.