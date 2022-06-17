Ligue 1. When will we see Messi and Mbappé at the Stadium? Discover the Toulouse FC calendar

Toulouse News See my news

Branco van den Boomen’s Toulouse FC will host Nice for their return to Ligue 1. (©Iconsport)

The calendar has just dropped! Friday, June 17, 2022, the Professional Football League (LFP) has unveiled the posters for the 38 days of Ligue 1. Here is what awaits the Toulouse Football Club.

Nice to start, Paris for the 5e daytime

The followers of the Violets will be delighted. For the first day, the weekend of August 6 and 7, TFC will play at home. And for this return to the highest level of French football, the Stadium will be entitled to a beautiful poster: Toulouse–Nice.

The second big shock at home will be the reception of the Paris Saint Germain and its stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi or Neymar. It will be for the 5e day, August 31.

Wissam Ben Yedder back at the Stadium in November

From October to December, Toulouse residents will be entitled to prestigious trips to Lille (8e daytime), Lyons (10e daytime), lens (13e daytime), reindeer (15e day) and Marseilles (16e daytime).

One of the darlings of the Stadium, Wissam Ben Yedderwill return to Île du Ramier during the weekend of November 5 and 6 for the match between the TFC and monaco. It is also on the Rock that the Violets will play their last game of the season, at the beginning of June.

Another big poster: Toulouse–Marseilles. This meeting, always very popular at the Stadium, will be held during the weekend of February 18 and 19.

Here is the full schedule of Toulouse FC:

