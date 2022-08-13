Ligue 1 – Which PSG eleven to face Montpellier?

After a great success against Clermont last week (5-0), PSG will play their first of the season at the Parc des Princes by facing Montpellier, on the occasion of the 2nd day of the championship. In a match marathon which promises to be intense, the Rouge & Bleu will be keen to make a perfect start in front of their home crowd. Christophe Galtier can count on the return of Kylian Mbappewho suffered groin damage, as well as on his four new recruits Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and especially the latest reinforcement – Renato Sanches – who was also absent the previous week.

The same eleven as against Nantes and Clermont… with one exception (and not the least)

So for this match against Montpellier, Christophe Galtier should line up the same eleven (in 3-4-1-2) as the winner against the FC Nantes to Champions Trophy (4-0) or even against Clermont (5-0) with the additional presence of Kylian Mbappé in the eleven, back from injury. Gigio Donnarumma would take place in the goals. In defense, the trio Ramos-Marquinhos-Kimpembe should again be associated, even if The Parisian hesitates between the former Madrid player and Nordi Mukiele. Except surprise, Nuno Mendes and Ashraf Hakimi will continue in the roles of piston. Next to Marco Verratti, Vitinha is once again tipped to start the meeting. Finally, Lionel Messi should be in support of Neymar Jr and Kylian to animate the attack of the PSG. A first for the “MNM” this season.

PSG probable XI according to The Team : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Mbappé, Neymar