Ligue1, Psg-Rennes 1-0, Mbappé scores in the recovery

The Parisians suffer against the Bretons and resolve it only in full recovery with the goal of Kylian on an assist from the revived Messi. Donnarumma on the bench, supporters on strike for a while against players and clubs

He is always the one to get the PSG out of trouble. Again Kylian Mbappé, again decisive, again in goal to avoid an uncomfortable draw, four days before the Champions League match against Real Madrid, amidst protests and whistles. The Frenchman scored in injury time, on an assist from Messi, but it was enough to punish Rennes who perhaps deserved a point.

MERCENARIES – The first half in any case is to be forgotten. To be noted, more than Mbappé’s pole, but at 40 ‘, after a first attempt at 35’, it is the protest of the Auteuil curve. Ultras flaunt hostile banners against a team full of overpaid mercenaries with no commitment, discipline or motivation. And on the gallows, invoking Roberspierre as well, various managers are also pushed, including the ds Leonardo, among other managers of the upper floors and of the training center. The curve therefore strikes once. Without actually missing anything. If not the only shot on goal that is by Rennes: a quick but clumsy shot by Bourigeaud, caught from the left by Laborde. Navas, holder in place of Donnarumma, raises for a corner to 7 ‘. And on a corner comes an insidious header from Santamaria, wide (15 ‘).

TYPHUS – The curve resumes cheering in the second half. And to exalt himself, in addition to the irreproachable Verratti as much as Marquinhos, is above all Mbappé who already on 17 ‘collects Hakimi’s cross from the back, but shoots high from the right. As at 18 ‘, but this time from an angled position, but from the opposite side. The Frenchman tries again at 19 ‘, breaking through with arrogance after Messi’s deep throw. But the spectacular goal is spoiled by a millimeter offside, confirmed by the Var. So, you have to wait until 3 ‘of recovery to unlock the game. Not Rennes, too defenseless in the offensive phase, but PSG. Again with Mbappé who in a lightning counterattack, is again caught by Messi, for the right placed from the left side of the area. A surgical diagonal that makes everyone agree even in the stands. Now, down with Real Madrid.

February 11 – 11:33 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link