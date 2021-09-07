Like a cat on the ring road 2. The sequel flops

Here we go again. A film that breaks through is repeated. In 2017 Like a cat on the ring road filled the Italian cinemas with laughter, with the winning combination Paola Cortellesi & Antonio Albanese in an exhilarating encounter-clash between two social environments at the antipodes, the forced borgatara and fracassona Rome that goes to the sea in Coccia di Morto and that of the historic center and secluded beaches, intellectual and snobbish. Collections of over 10 million euros. Inevitable, like a queue on the ring road, here is the sequel, Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto (from 26 August to the cinema). Same protagonists, same director, Riccardo Milani, who in recent years has directed his wife Cortellesi several times, often with moderate success.

While basically not very fond of sequels, which too often ride the long waves of successes and less ideas, we waited Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto with a certain enthusiasm, eager for new laughter and refreshing lightness. And, above all, new life for Italian cinemas in need of collections. But that effervescence of four years ago is lost… on the ring road. Paola Cortellesi has been entrusted with the few scenes that really make you gag, more gags than crackling jokes like Woody Allen (like the sequence in which Paola sings Old by Renato Zero). Or are the kleptomaniac twins Pamela and Sue Ellen (i.e. Valentina and Alessandra Giudicessa) the comic ploy. The script, especially at the end, curls up on a praise of culture that seems a bit patched up. Even the most popular classes can enjoy and feed on theatrical performances, films, art exhibitions, of course, but the surprise with which Cortellesi’s character discovers him is a bit simplistic.

Hope is always one: that Like a cat on the ring road 2, at the box office, follow in the footsteps of the former. There is no need for a flop now for the pockets of Italian exhibitors.

We retrace some sequels that have been tout cort of the flops, in the criticisms and in the box office. So much so as to even risk compromising some career (right George?).

Grease 2, the forgotten sequel

Grease did it have a sequel ?, someone will ask amazed. Yes, four years later, a forgotten sequel. Which today can only be remembered for one reason: Grease 2 (1982) was the first starring role of Michelle Pfeiffer. Otherwise it was poorly received by critics (defined as “a brazen reconstruction of its much more entertaining predecessor”), and also by the public: in the United States it grossed just over $ 15 million, against a production budget of 11 million, very different from the 132 million revenue of the cult with John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John. Among the most discontented was co-creator of Grease, Jim Jacobs, not involved in the project.

Sin city 2: goodbye Sin city 3

There were so many expectations for Sin city 2 (also literally, the director Robert Rodriguez he was even sued by the manufacturer for causing processing delays and budget overruns). But the sequel to the explosive cult of 2005 was a fiasco. The reviews were mixed (not entirely negative), the takings unequivocal: he made 39 million dollars against a production budget of 65 million.

The construction of a Sin city 3, which after 2 was shipwrecked.

Batman & Robin, George Clooney’s flop

Sequel to Batman Forever (1995), also directed by Joel Schumacher, Batman & Robin (1997) is the flop of the flops, accused of being one of the worst films ever. For the Batman film series it was the end, temporary, before the reboot entrusted in 2005 to the direction of Christopher Nolan and to the acting of Christian Bale. For George Clooney it was the great disgrace in his career, which also risked being compromised.

Yet, in gross, the film exceeded production costs: over $ 238 million against a budget of $ 160 million. The first weekend of programming was lucky, but then there was a collapse probably due to negative word of mouth.

Years later, Clooney still has a kind of trauma related to the film: when he sees it again, he feels almost physical pain at the memory of the failure and his disappointing performance as Batman.

S. Darko, the sequel abhorred by fans

Donnie Darko, first work of Richard Kelly, in 2001 it was released quietly but slowly became a cult, so much so that when it was re-proposed in the cinema in the version director’s cut it was a success.

In 2009 they dared to make a sequel of it, S. Darko, centered on Donnie’s little sister, much to the chagrin of fans of the original. Kelly, opposed to the project, dissociated himself from it.

Widely crushed by critics, in the United States it was directly released on DVD.

Blues Brothers – The myth continues, talent in the wind

From BB King to Billy Preston, from Aretha Franklin to Eric Clapton: The biggest names in blues and rock have been assembled for a very weak sequel (original title Blues Brothers 2000). After the cult comedy The Blues Brothers – The Blues Brothers (1980), the director John Landis he tried the encore 18 years later. But the absence of John Belushi it is a chasm. The national criticism, from the US, was harsh, the reviews across the ocean softer.

The proceeds were asphyxiated: just over 14 million dollars, against a budget of 31 million.

A curiosity about Welcome back President

The fashion of sequels is very popular in Hollywood, especially by the big studios. But even in Italy as soon as a comedy is successful, the idea of ​​a sequel opens up. The saga of I stop when I want in the end he seemed never to want to stop (they followed I can stop when I want – Masterclass And I can stop when I want – Ad honorem). Sometimes there are also lucky and arthouse sequels. Daring blow of the usual unknowns from Nanni Loy, despite having a more playful direction than The usual unknown by Mario Monicelli, traced its success.

Riccardo Milani, the director of Like a cat on the ring road 1 and 2, in 2013 he directed Welcome President!, pleasant comedy with Claudio Bisio which had an excellent box office, 8.5 million euros. Obviously, the sequel was not lacking, six years later with Welcome back President, but without Milani as director: here, the takings were decidedly worse, 1.5 million euros, against a budget of 4 and a half million.