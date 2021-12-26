Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto best Christmas film on Sky

Record figures for the second chapter of the comedy, already blockbuster in the cinema, directed by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese: “Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto” has totaled 1,425,000 average spectators (on Sky Cinema Uno, Sky Uno / + 1, Sky Cinema Christmas and on demand) with 2,219,278 unique contacts, 2.91% share and 64% permanence, resulting in the best Christmas movie ever and best debut of the last 5 years on Sky.

The comedy, a production of Wildside, a company of the Fremantle group, and Vision Distribution, in collaboration with Sky, had already been awarded the Golden Ticket in 2018 and then again winner of the Golden Ticket 2021 for the second chapter, as a film Italian among the most viewed of the 2020-2021 film season.

Directed by Riccardo Milani, written by Furio Andreotti and Giulia Calenda, starring Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sarah Felberbaum, Claudio Amendola, Sonia Bergamasco and Luca Argentero (awarded in Sorrento with the Golden Key 2021).

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese are Monica and Giovanni, two very different souls of our country who return to collide and meet, but this time, perhaps, their love story is no longer so impossible. In the cast Sonia Bergamasco is once again Luce, Giovanni’s first wife, sophisticated and snobbish who will unexpectedly become Monica’s accomplice in some way. Claudio Amendola is the colorful and tattooed Sergio, Monica’s ex-husband who regularly enters and leaves prison. Also the TV star Franca Leosini in the role of herself and the twins Alessandra and Valentina Giudicessa in the part of Monica’s two sisters, suffering from “compulsive shopping”, are back in action. Sarah Felberbaum joins the cast in the role of Giovanni’s new companion, a career manager, and Luca Argentero in the role of Don Davide, a priest who does his job well and for this reason is targeted by his own parishioners.

COME UN GATTO IN TANGENTIALE – RETORNO A COCCIA DI DE DEATH is available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW

December 26th at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One comes in first viewing THERE WAS A SCAM IN HOLLYWOOD, a branded comedy Sky Original directed by George Gallo with an all star cast: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. Saturday 1st January in first ever tv on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter, simultaneously with the US, will arrive HARRY POTTER 20TH ANNIVERSARY: RETURN TO HOGWARTS , a special retrospective that will give fans a magical first-person journey to discover one of the most beloved film sagas of all time, proposing a reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, other esteemed members of the cast and the directors who participated in the making of the eight films of the saga, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first chapter of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The special will be preceded by HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES, the epic quiz show to come from 27 to 30 December on Sky One. In addition to the reunion special, the channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter, which will be accessed from 1 to 16 January, will host all eight films in the saga.

All time sSaturday 1st January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno on first viewing LEAVE A DAY IN ROME, a Sky Original film directby Edoardo Leo who also plays the leading role together with Marta Nieto. With them Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Wednesday 5 January at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One, streaming on NOW and available on demand arrives FAST & FURIOUS 9,directed by Justin Lincon Vin Diesel who returns to take on the role of Dominic Toretto and drive at full speed in the awaited ninth chapter of the saga, set four years after the events narrated in the previous film. John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren also star in the cast. Saturday 8 January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno the science fiction DUNES, directed by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

And again on Sky Cinema: