“Like a drunk behind the wheel …”

Roberto Burioni returns to talk about vaccinated and does so at “Che Tempo Che Fa”, a broadcast on Rai 3 conducted by Fabio Fazio, where the virologist of the San Raffaele in Milan has his say “A lie that is told over and over again: vaccinated people become infected and transmit the virus as much as non-vaccinated people. It’s not true, it is not true”. The expert added that asserting what has just been explained is exactly like saying that “A drunk driver causes the same accidents as one who drives sober”. It is true that a vaccinated can become infected and can transmit the virus, but “On the whole, the vaccinated are less infected and the others less infected”.

Furthermore, as has been proven by scientific data, the vaccine hinders the transmission of the Coronavirus: “Some say that is not true, but until today, with the Delta variant, since the Omicron variant nobody knows it, this is the situation – underlines Burioni –. Obviously you have to be on par with the vaccination, you have to take the third dose when you have to do “.

BURIONI AND VACCINATES: “EVEN MY 10-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IS IMMUNIZED, BECAUSE I LOVE HER”

Burioni and the vaccinated: they also fall within the discourse the children and the professor at “Che Tempo Che Fa” further explores a widely debated question. In particular, try to dispel a false myth: “It has been said that children do not get infected and do not get infected: it is not true – he has declared –. At this moment, the maximum incidence of Covid in our country is in children from 0 to 9 years, it is basically a pediatric infection. They are not vaccinated and frequent the closed environment of the school. When they become infected, children have milder consequences than older people “.

During the pandemic, roughly was recorded 1,500 hospitalized children37 ended up in intensive care and 9 died. Few deaths, compared to the 130,000 victims of the pandemic, but “9 dead children are disturbing. We now know with reasonable certainty that the Covid problem in children is a multisystem inflammatory disease, which arises in one in 3,000 cases a month after recovery, with inflammation of various organs. On the one hand we have a disease with risks, on the other hand we have a 91% effective vaccine that appears to be very, very safe. The choice is easy. I have a 10 year old daughter, I love her very much. And that’s why I have already vaccinated her “.

