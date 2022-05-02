Like a goddess, Adamari López raises the temperature with the most elegant necklines for 2022 | PHOTOS

The driver Adamari Lopez has been seen as few times to waste style with the most luxurious looks and elegant this 2022 in which daring also stand out necklines with whom she raised the temperature on social networks, after a new photo session was released in which she confirmed that she was the most beautiful Puerto Rican, a lover of fashion and the latest trends of the moment.

Well, if something has been made clear by designers and celebrities, it is that the color black and gold are a trend this 2022, especially if what you want is to look with the best style and Adamari Lopez confirmed that for look like a goddess, there is no better option than this. Thus, she captivated everyone with an incomparable beauty and with a sensual and charming look with which she also snatched sighs and struck more than one.

It was through the official Instagram account of Gustavo Arango, where the new photos of the driver of “Hoy Día”, where she proudly showed off her new figure, it should be remembered that in recent months the also actress lost more than 15 kilos in weight and now conquers the networks like a diva, either with necklines like these or with the more flirty bikinis for spring and summer.

In the first of her looks, Alaïa’s mother pose like a greek goddess sitting in a brown armchair to show off a metallic gold mini dress in which she boasts a ‘V’ neckline with which she looks more sensual than ever. To complement her look, a luxurious matching down coat falls over her back.

The also actress added gold accessories. (Photo: Instagram @gustavo_arango)

With a perfect updo and a lost look in the camera, Adamari López looks more sensual than ever and the gold accessories she also added to her look are great for style. Also, with some metal platforms, the famous she managed to show off a few kilometers of heart attack legs.

While for the second look. the Puerto Rican looked more sensual than ever with a long dress with a neckline that leaves little to the imagination and that has become the favorite of celebrities and influencers, because in addition to being revealing, it is perfect for showing off elegance and is that it is a cut that starts at the waist to only cover part of shoulders and bust, so the curves of the body are exposed.

Of course, Toni Costa’s ex added an extra touch of elegance by putting highlighter on her shoulders and collarbones to shine like never before with her most sensual model poses.

Adamari López was seen more sensual than ever with this neckline and regained her confidence after the fight against breast cancer. (Photo: Instagram @gustavo_arango)

Of course, it was not the only thing that attracted attention, because in addition to necklines like these, leather and high boots are in trend and Adamari Lopez showed that there is no better option than to merge them to show off some perfect legs and an elongated silhouette with which to conquer the networks, just like you just did.

With black and leather platforms, Adamari Lopez covered the neckline on the leg of the dress, so that the attention was only concentrated on the upper part of the body. Of course, the photos quickly went viral and caught the attention of the driver’s fans, who did not hesitate to looks “beautiful” and “spectacular”as well as that the style is totally opposite to what until now had to highlight “rock” as the perfect definition.

Adamari López surprised with this new look. (Photo: Instagram @gustavo_arango)

The presenter was not only seen with the fashionable necklines of this 2022, but also with other trends such as leather boots. (Photo: Instagram @gustavo_arango)

