like a masterpiece ‘, a show of music, words and dance Event as part of the initiatives for the’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women ‘

The November 25 and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. “There is still a lot to do to combat this phenomenon. Despite the complaints, the work of the Anti-violence Centers, the growing cultural awareness – comments the mayor Tiziana Magnacca – the news reports daily episodes of femicide and the suffering of women, consumed in particular at home “.

The Councilor for Equal Opportunities, Maria Travaglini, wants to maintain a high level of attention on these issues with the programming of a series of artistic events which, through music, theater and dance, intend to arouse questions, reflections and emotions.

On the calendar Sunday 21 November at 18:30 at the “Aldo Moro” cultural center to San Salvo the musical show “Eva Mater: like a masterpiece“.

The first appointment of the initiatives # Versoil25November for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women made by Municipality of San Salvo in collaboration with Dafne Onlus, lo Frida Anti-violence Desk, the collective of musicians of Dum Tek and the Etoile Dance Center.

“Eva Mater: like a masterpiece” is an intertwining of stories and music that protests, screams, cheers, emancipates, frees, consoles, accompanied by dance. “Eva Mater, just her, symbol of the maternal origin of Humanity. It has a thousand-year history to tell, made up of low blows, of silences and bowed heads, of screamed and unheard words. But also of awareness, rebellion and a lot of beauty, like a masterpiece of pure energy, like the rhythm that urges inside the music. That rhythm which is vital force, the ability to choose, to self-determine, the desire for rebirth, always “explains the curator of the show Enrico Gualterio.

On this occasion, a free wine tasting will be offered “Eva Patch”, And the project of Cantina Orsogna 1964 to support the autonomy and the reintegration into work of women who come out of experiences of gender violence followed by Dafne.

Free and open to all with Green Pass.