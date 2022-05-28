Like a star! Adamari López already has her own Barbie doll; that’s right: VIDEO

Adamari Lopez You already have your doll. The presenter is one of her most beloved and influential artists and, now, she was immortalized with the launch of her Barbie doll.

The charismatic Puerto Rican has managed to win the affection and admiration of the people. That is why the Colombian artist, Shirley Cabreracollector and lover of Barbie dolls, created a miniature replica of the also actress.

Related news

The artist took up one of the outfits that the actress from the telenovela ‘Amigas y Rivales’ wore during the Miss Universe broadcasts: A tight-fitting black dress, half-sided opening that revealed López’s legs.

“He started with the hair, putting each strand; and erased his makeup to capture Adamari’s features from scratch. He straightened his hair and a perfect hairstyle, shaped the body and changed the tone of the skin. He drew his green eyes and lips “, They told this May 26 in the program ‘Today’.

She was delighted

Adamari López was fascinated by the recreation, Alaïa’s mother was very pleased and happy to have the honor of being an inspiration for the Colombian artist.

“What an honor, thank you for making this possible. I did not expect this. I loved my Barbie and I’m sure my daughter will love it too. Thank you very much,” she said.

As expected, the gift did not go unnoticed. Some users expressed the great resemblance that the doll has with the actress, while others were not so convinced by the recreation.

It should be noted that the artist has also created dolls of other celebrities such as Karol G, Frida Kahlo or Kim Kardashian, which are also part of her work.