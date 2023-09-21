Like a Synonym – Why TikTok’s One-Hit Wonders Are Embracing Their Volatility

The current state of media consumption, to no one’s surprise, is very brief and instant these days.

We’ve come to expect everything to happen instantly, the world’s still-small YouTubes have been taken over by short-form content and many have come to believe that they have lost their attention. While the jury is still out on the focus front, it’s clear to see that with the advent of TikTok — and other sites like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels — we’re more excited to consume an hour-long twenty-second burst of information. Are. More than a twenty-minute video, let alone an entire episode of television.

You would think that even as TikTok tried to capitalize on the visual medium, there wouldn’t be much leeway for musical participation. But it seems artists have found a way around it — tie your music to dance, use short excerpts of catchy lyrics, or turn your most literal verses into a new conversation trend, and you’re like do Dream,

It’s really interesting to see how artists have leveraged this to their advantage, with Joey Valens and Bray using their track “Punk Tactics” to find their group of fans who are still attracted to the boisterous, heady vibe of Beastie Boys rap. Longing for the Days, or Bella Porch Using Her Demonic Reach to Kickstart a Gothic-Adjacent Dark Pop Career Reached Warner Records and landed Grimes a guest spot on their track “No Man’s Land”. has invited. There are possibilities here – but at the same time, there are pitfalls that catch artists off guard. And so far, it’s not letting them go.

While some songs may become jumping-off points, there are also many songs that influence the entire planet to such an extent that anything from the artist beyond familiarity becomes a repellent – ​​the musical equivalent of a mosquito or cat block. .

Take the artist of the moment, Fliana Boss, for example (as anyone who frequents TikTok will tell you). Their song, “You Wish”, has achieved immense success on stage in offices, public parks and now even the Spotify building with a heavily memorable motif of the rap duo running towards the camera while bolting backwards. Does, miraculously fails to fall. There’s no doubt that it’s entertaining, as the combination of extreme physical energy combined with the fast, sarcastic lyrics that both bark at the camera is an absolute blast. But it seems as if Fliana Boss is unable to escape the influence of the song.

They’ve made an effort to showcase other tracks that have the same sharp lyrics and bouncy flow, which should give fans a little bit of joy, but reading the flagging numbers under lip-sync videos of their other works with a simple scroll. it’s easy. It’s no surprise that his account starts with the same “Hello, Christ?” are filled. The initial comment when I swipe through this is ‘I’m ready to sin again’, as his other tracks seem to be skating just under the million-view mark. Then again, it’s no surprise that their recent paid promotion with Postmates was accompanied by a song. So far, it seems like this is the only thing people recognize the duo for, while many of their other tracks like “Nu Nu” and “Miss Me” have the same attitude and playful flow that fans should connect with.

The energy of the one-hit wonder is more evident, perhaps, in the success of Puri’s Kono, a peppy samba-infused trap track that influenced its own dance propensity on the site – and in the incredible spread of the tune, which also inspired its artist. Saved. The song has over 250 million streams on Spotify on both the original track and its remix by pop superstar Jason Derulo, although a look at Puri’s low Spotify listeners indicates that this is not indicative of his success as a producer, Rather it is a show. Whom he ran away with TikTok. It seems impossible to predict how songs will perform on an app that reaches a diverse audience around the world, and this influence has clearly affected Puri, whose most popular tracks are presented in a sad way. appears to be. An incomplete new definition of success in the industry.

However, some of these acts, as evidenced by Flaiana Boss herself, have fully embraced the popularity of “You Wish”, pushing it to such an extent that her taxingly energetic video earned her a place in the category of Janelle Monáe. The pair will be appearing on select dates of their massive Age of Pleasure US Tour. Fliana Boss still has a huge breakthrough to make, but a major breakthrough will have to come to break that one track. Even if it’s spitting about Austin Powers over and over again, that has no reason to be that good in 2023.

We’re used to one-hit wonders on the music scene, but now we’re seeing far more personality emerging from them. Being face-to-face in front of an audience was bound to create some extra bonding anyway, but the Fleana Boss personality is so complimentary to her music that they go hand in hand, more so than anyone else. There’s a good chance that it has something to do with the tremendous success of one of their songs. We can’t say the same about artists like Soft Cell and Dexys Midnight Runners, who came up at the advent of music videos, but they had to deal with the fact that MTV and artists like them had to play their songs the moment you tuned in. Did. TikTok is everywhere, and even Fliana bosses are rushing towards users with such zeal and enthusiasm that it becomes impossible to look away from them.

Flaiana Boss and Puri represent two different sides of the modern one-hit-wonder coin, one with such a big voice and attention-grabbing presence, and the other proving his worth in production, but in a big way. Moves out of the way to the side. The personalities themselves use songs in videos which are better at attracting attention.

It’s interesting that the one-hit wonders of our current musical world tend to be character-based, but then again, it’s hard to be surprised given that this is the same way visual entertainment has changed. Artists who are succumbing to this restriction deserve far more success than the songs they were created for, simply by getting the attention of others to do so. Whether the best of them can manage to climb the competitive charts remains to be seen – but if we can make Right Said Fred a success, there’s no reason we can’t do the same for the next generation.

Especially if they’re spitting about Michael Phelps and Danny Glover.

