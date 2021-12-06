Like a thunder movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

A brilliant motorcycle racer suddenly learns that he is a father. The news upsets his whole life.

It is a detective genre film with dramatic atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of construction is 2012 and the duration is 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Come un tuono film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Derek Cianfrance. Main protagonists are Luke Glanton And Avery Cross interpreted respectively by Ryan Gosling And Bradley Cooper. Also in the cast Eva Mendes in the role of Romina.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Schenectady in the state of New York.

The production is of the Sidney Kimmel Entertainment in collaboration with Electric City Entertainment, Verisimilitude And Focus Features.

The original title is The Place Beyond the Pines.

Like a thunder – plot of the film broadcast on Heaven

The plot has as its protagonist Luke Glanton, a brilliant motorcycle racer who has found work as a stuntman on several touring shows. His life changes completely when he gets to New York.

After performing in the intended show, he comes to visit him Romina one of his ex. The young woman confesses that a son was born from their past relationship. Luke Glanton he grew up alone with his mother and unfortunately knows very well how difficult it is for a child to grow up without the reference of a father figure.

Upon hearing the news that he has become a parent, he quits his job and asks a Romina to participate in the life of the child. However, the woman is currently dating another man and does not initially accept to let him enter the child’s daily life.

Luke however he does not give up and finds a job in a workshop of a friend named Robin Van Der Zee. However, the money earned at the end of the month is very little and the only way to try to supplement the profit is to participate in a bank robbery.

Luke accepts this offer and offers to ride the motorcycle to escape law enforcement after making the heist.

Final spoiler

Once you have more money, Luke convinces Romina to show him his son often. However, the situation becomes more complicated when, following a series of events, Luke Glanton ends up in jail.

Like a thunder – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Like a thunder and the respective characters played by the actors