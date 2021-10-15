Like a thunder, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: tensions on the set

On the set of Come un tuono there was a crescendo of tensions between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: the director in fact managed to insinuate suspicions in the actor.

Derek Cianfrance, the director of Like a thunder, would have deliberately tried to increase the tension on the set by confiding privately with Eva Mendes and convincing her to behave colder towards Ryan Gosling and more loving in the company of Mahershala Ali. The two actors played respectively her ex and her current boyfriend.

Like Thunder: Eva Mendes with her little son in a scene from the film

This constant and increasing behavior on set by Mendes, even with the cameras off, has led Gosling to become visibly more and more confused and anxious due to the detached attitude of the actress, his longtime friend and future girlfriend. as well as aggressive towards Ali. The director was therefore able to achieve his goal as this malaise of Gosling shines through on the screen.

Loading... Advertisements

Ryan Gosling with his son in a scene from The Place Beyond the Pines

Ryan Gosling and Mahershala Ali, both of whom appeared in this film, went on to shoot La La Land and Moonlight respectively and both were mistakenly awarded the Best Picture statuette during the 2016 Oscars season. Strangely enough, La La Land is was incorrectly announced as an award winner resulting in an embarrassing, albeit amusing, handover of the gold statuettes.

The original title of Come un tuono is the English translation of the name of the city of Schenectady, derived in turn from a phrase in the Mohawk language which means “place beyond the pine plains”. Hence the English translation “place beyond the pine plains” which inspired the original title.