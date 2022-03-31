Like Amazon Go, but in Buenos Aires: this is how the 100% autonomous store works, to buy quickly and without queuing

Quick’s store on Martha Salotti street, in Puerto Madero

The objective, to revolutionize the way of buying. This is how the technology and logistics company Quick was born, an emulator of Amazon Go, the 100% automated store of the global e-commerce giant founded by Jeff Bezos.

The project arose during the pandemic and the idea is to create mini-markets in neighborhoods and buildings where buyers can enter 24 hours a day, all year round, buy and leave without queuing at checkouts to pay. For that, offers the possibility of paying instantly through the cell phone without wasting time in lines.

The firm has two business models: self-employed (without attention in the premises) and hybrids (with attention and with restricted hours, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.). The stores allow customers to scan the barcodes of the products with an app, pay and leave without further paperwork. They use the same technology as Amazon Go which combines Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer vision and magic learninga step further in AI with systems that learn automatically.

With an initial investment of USD 700,000 Quick has 33 employees –mostly programmers and engineers– and has two branches open to the public : one in Puerto Madero, in front of the Hotel Faena and another in downtown Buenos Aires, on Maipú street. This Thursday will open the first 100% autonomous minimarket in a building (Link Towers) and will open another branch, hybrid, in Palermo. Furthermore, from a dark store of 1,000 meters, they supply the orders made through the Rappi and OrdensYA platforms.

“I started to think how could it be that technology changed all industries in general, but when it comes to physical shopping, if you look back, in the last 50 years there has been no progress. We shop the same way as when the barcode was created: you go, you choose the product in the supermarket, you go to a checkout, usually you wait while you queue, you give the products to the cashier, he passes them at his own pace, then you have to pay him and then you can leave. That I think nobody likes it. That’s why Quick comes to solve that problem”, synthesized its founder and CEO, Marcos Acunain a chat with Infobae.

During the quarantine, Acuña and her family stayed in a closed neighborhood in Brandsen and, since no town could be entered, every other day she traveled 60 kilometers to go to a supermarket on Route 2. She had to wait at least an hour to be able to enter the premises because of the queues that there were to pay and in those waits I reflected on how it could be that There has been almost no progress in recent years regarding purchasing processes.

Marcos Acuna

“Our business model is reciprocal with people. We do not pay rent to the consortium of a building or a gated community. So, by not paying you rent, they we provide a service to the owners; a store fully stocked, but at the same time with lower prices than a supermarket”, Acuna detailed.

The technology used by the company allows it to create or transform proximity stores into autonomous ones that operate all year round with a mix of customized products at low cost. It’s cheaper? At the store across the street from Puerto Madero, a 500 ml Eco water costs $80; Duchess cookies, $65, and Oreos, $138; a can of classic Quilmes beer, $70; a Pantene shampoo, $280; a firm yogurt; $156 and a 500 ml Coca Cola, 104 pesos.

“We provide a service to the owners that they have a Quick 24 hours a day, 365 days, fully stocked, but at the same time cheaper than supermarkets because we are saving rent (Acuña)

Yes OK Using the same type of technology as Amazon Go, Quick offers various means of payment through the application. They seek to install minimarkets very close to where people live, work, study or have fun, such as gated communities, residential and office buildings, companies, gyms, etc. coworking, universities and clinics, where there is a minimum of 50 people. The five-year business plan indicates that all profits will be reinvested.

“We estimate that by next year we will have recovered the initial investment. But we hope to make an investment round, so that external investors can invest in the company. The seed investment was made by me, but now we are going to open the game to external investors so they can invest and we can grow faster”, she pointed out.

It has already opened two branches and one inside a building

In autonomous stores You can pay with any credit and debit card, and with Mercado Pago. And in the hybrid stores you can make the payment too with cash and with virtual wallets, such as Ualá or Modo.

projections

When asked about the estimated turnover for this yearthe founder maintained that They don’t have it planned yet. “We opened the Puerto Madero store three months ago, which is on the street, but the business model is what we are going to put in gated communities. The one we want to develop starts today, so whatever number I tell you now is going to be wrong.”

“We are opening a franchise in Malaga, Spain, and starting in July we land in the United States. In Argentina we are about to open the fourth branch. And based on the business model that we opened this Thursday, we believe that it will expand very quickly through the franchise or own model”, he highlighted.

And he concluded: “It is a new way of buying, as payments with Mercado Pago were at the time. We want to change the way of buying and generating an ecosystem, we cannot do it alone. We want any kiosk, track store, service station, convenience store and warehouse that wants to transform into Quick to be able to do so. We are not competing against a kiosk or a supermarket, we want them to be able to use our technology so that people can buy faster. Everywhere there is a retail I see a Quick”.

