Like Anitta, Amy Schumer had endometriosis. Late diagnosis had serious consequences for the actress; understand

This Friday (08), Anitta shared on social media that she was diagnosed with endometriosis. The singer said that, for nine years, she has been living with severe pain after sexual intercourse and during her menstrual period, and that, throughout this period, she has only heard tips and advice from doctors about the importance of strict hygiene with the genitalia. The disorder, if left untreated, can have consequences for a woman’s health and fertility. This was the case of actress and comedian Amy Schumer, who had to have her uterus and appendix removed due to the high number of outbreaks of the disease.

Shortly after the surgery, in September 2021, Amy shared what happened to her on social media and made an appeal to women in the form of an alert: “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis,” she wrote in the caption. . In the video, the actress described how her doctor found “30 stitches of endometriosis” which attacked her appendix. There was also a lot of blood in her uterus.

Like Anitta, it took years for Schumer to be diagnosed with endometriosis. At the time, the actress revealed her relief at finally knowing the cause of the pain she felt.

“The pains of my entire life were explained and taken out of my body. I’m already a new person. I am happy for the energy I have to be with my son,” she said.

What is endometriosis?

Simply put, endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to what grows inside the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus.

In most cases, this growth happens in and around the organs in the pelvic cavity, and the tissue in endometriosis acts the same way it would inside the uterus: it grows, thickens, and tries to shed with each menstrual cycle.

In endometriosis, the tissue has no way out of the body and can cause a lot of pain and lead to other complications, including infertility.

Speaking openly about a disorder that directly involves fertility and reproductive health is something that still attracts controversy and poses a challenge. This lack of discussion and shame are the main reasons why this condition often goes undiagnosed, which can be extremely debilitating for the patient.















