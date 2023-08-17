Like any fan! (G)I-DLE members enjoy Beyoncé’s concert in America

(G) I-DLE’s Soyeon, Yuki, Mion and Minnie were seen at Beyoncé’s concert in Atlanta. (G) The girls of I-DLE are in North America in the middle of their world tour “I’m Free-T World Tour 2023”, where they performed in downtown Atlanta on August 15. Read Also: EXO’s Chen will celebrate their wedding with a ceremony in October class=’wp-block-image’> Source: Prasar | (G)i-DLE performed at the Fox Theater

However, he also did some individual activities like his Members of the group shared photos on their social networks enjoying the Beyoncé show.who also performed concerts in downtown Atlanta on August 14 and 15 as part of their “Renaissance World Tour 2023” tour.

Yuki posted a clip to her Instagram story showing the hands of the four members of (G)i-DLE showing off their bracelets from the Beyoncé concert. ,What an amazing concert!!!! This is legend!!! Beyonce!!!, Similarly, Soyoncé shared photos from outside the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In some messages on waivers, he told his fans how he accidentally came across tickets for the same day’s concert. ,When we landed in Atlanta, they just matched up on dates. The moment seemed ideal. We rushed to buy tickets and went to the show the same day, Explained.

The group will continue their North American tour until August 17 and then take a break to continue the European portion of the “I’m Free-T World Tour 2023”.

