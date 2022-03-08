Like Barbie! Zendaya shows us how to wear the trendy pink trench coat for spring 2022

Zendaya turns on social networks and is that she shows off a pink look that reminds us that these Barbie-style clothes will never go out of style, which is why we are inspired by her proposal to recreate it this spring 2022, as it will give you a very fun vibe, as well as colorful. You will be surprised how flattering this idea is!

When we thought that the style of the young actress could not surprise us anymore, her participation as ambassador of an Italian luxury firm reminds us that the celeb has a promising future in the world of modeling and that her style must be one of our references consented.

Zendaya shows us how to wear the pink trench coat

Through her Instagram stories, the protagonist of “Euphoria” shared a video in which she shows off a totally pink look. In the short film she wears a trench coat with padded shoulders, business pants, a mini bag and gloves. Her outfit announces several trends for this 2022, however, the XL jacket promises to be the acquisition of the season.

Photo: IG/ @zendaya

Why wear a pink trench coat in spring?

Since the beginning of the year, vibrant colors have gained ground in the world of fashion, for several months the catwalks had already announced that this season was worth attracting attention with disruptive combinations, prints and many textures, so jackets could not be stay behind

These garments will become an essential in your closet, as they are capable of capturing the attention of any simple outfit such as; jeans, white t-shit, black pants, t-shirts, etc., so don’t be afraid to wear the pink trench coat this spring in the style of Zendaya.